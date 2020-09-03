Last Chance for Cash4Clubs Grants

Last few days for grassroots clubs to be in with a chance of being awarded a Cash4Clubs grant

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There are only a few days left for community clubs across the UK & Ireland to be in with a chance of being awarded a Cash4Clubs grant, with entries closing on the 8th September.

Many clubs have faced financial hardship this year due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. Therefore, the maximum grant has been increased to £5,000, so the grants available range from £500 to £5,000. The higher grants will go to clubs who need help to ensure they can continue the important work they do to keep their community active, during and beyond the pandemic.

The Cash4Clubs website, which is funded by Flutter Entertainment, has been accepting applications from community clubs in the UK & Ireland since Tuesday 28th July.

The scheme is open to all local sports clubs in the UK & Ireland and has given out more than £350,000 since its launch in 2008 helping clubs to improve facilities; whether it's carrying out a range of repair jobs, purchasing new equipment, or arranging specialist training for its members.

The application process encourages entrants to showcase how they would use their grant to make their local club a better place for its members, either via a written entry form online www.cash-4-clubs.com/apply or by getting creative and submitting a video application.

Applicants are asked for details about how the Covid-19 crisis has impacted their club, in order to allow a thorough review and assessment as to how to allocate the higher grants to those most in need.

Entry closes on 8th September with the awarded clubs being announced and presented with their grants by the 30th October.

For more details on how to enter, please visit: www.cash-4-clubs.com

For further information or images, please contact cash4clubs@Flutter.com

Notes to Editors:

Cash4Clubs

Cash 4 Clubs is a grassroots sports scheme funded by Flutter Entertainment which gives clubs a unique chance to apply for grants to improve facilities, purchase new equipment, gain coaching qualifications, and generally invest in the sustainability of their club.

This year Flutter is increasing the grant amounts available in order to provide additional financial support for clubs that are experiencing hardship due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming operator with over 13 million customers in over 100 countries around the world. Flutter is listed on both the UK & Ireland stock exchanges and has a portfolio of distinctive leading brands including Paddy Power, TVG, FOX Bet, Betfair, Sky Bet, PokerStars, Sportsbet and FanDuel.

cash4clubs@Flutter.com

SOURCE Flutter