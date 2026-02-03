Lassen Peak Appoints Dean Kueter, Former Executive Director of the U.S. President's Commission on Law Enforcement, to its Advisory Committee

Led the first comprehensive review of American law enforcement in over 50 years; brings federal policy expertise and direct relationships with the nation's sheriffs and police chiefs

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of Dean M. Kueter, Jr., to its advisory committee. Mr. Kueter is a co-founder of Black Alpha International, and he brings experience spanning federal law enforcement policy, agency operations, and national association leadership. His appointment adds trusted relationships with law enforcement leadership nationwide and direct insight into how agencies evaluate and adopt new technology — strengthening the company's position as it moves toward commercialization.

Dean M. Kueter, Jr.

From 2019 to 2022 — a period that included both the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide calls for police reform — Mr. Kueter led the first comprehensive examination of the American criminal justice system in over 50 years, coordinating hundreds of expert witnesses to produce a landmark report with more than 150 recommendations, including several that address technology adoption for law enforcement. At the Department of Justice, he advised two U.S. Attorneys General, and he established the State and Local Law Enforcement Coordination Section, a new DOJ division reporting directly to the Attorney General.

Prior to these roles, Mr. Kueter served as Chief of Staff at the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office), the Justice Department agency that administers the largest grant programs for police technology acquisition. His career also includes nearly a decade as Director of Government Affairs at the National Sheriffs' Association, representing more than 3,000 elected sheriffs nationwide, and serving as Washington representative for the Major Cities Chiefs Association. His federal policy work includes authoring the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant Act, which has provided more than $573 million to equip officers with body armor.

Hatch Graham, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Lassen Peak, said, "Dean Kueter has advised two Attorneys General, led the first presidential commission on law enforcement in over half a century, and maintains trusted relationships with sheriffs and chiefs across the country. As we prepare to pilot with law enforcement agencies, Dean's expertise in federal policy, grant funding pathways, and law enforcement operations will be invaluable."

"Throughout my career, I have focused on providing law enforcement officers with the tools and resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively," said Dean Kueter. "The physical pat-down remains one of the most dangerous moments in policing for officers and citizens alike. Lassen Peak's technology exemplifies the kind of innovation the President's Commission envisioned: solutions that enhance officer safety while respecting the constitutional rights of the communities they serve. I am honored to support this mission."

About Lassen Peak

Lassen Peak is a Seattle, Washington-based pioneer in submillimeter-wave technology, founded to address the most dangerous friction point in modern policing: the physical pat-down. The company has assembled a diverse advisory and committee leadership that formerly held key positions in America's top law enforcement and civil rights organizations, including roles of ACLU General Counsel, Executive Director of the President's Commission on Law Enforcement, President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, CIO of the United States Government, LAPD Commanding Officer, President of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, and others.

http://www.lassenpeak.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870785/Dean_M_Kueter_Lassen_Peak.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1686113/lassen_peak_Logo.jpg