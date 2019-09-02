Lassa Tyres Grew Its International Sales Approximately 60%

Lassa Tyres stands out with its growth in the international markets. The brand approximately grew by 60% in terms of sales volume during the last 5 years and exports its tyres to more than 80 countries by 2019. Top countries, where Lassa Tyres were sold during 2018 are Egypt, Italy, Germany, Austria, Ukraine and Morocco.

ISTANBUL, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lassa Tyres, a brand of Brisa Bridgestone Sabancı Tyre Manufacturing Inc., raised its export figures by 10% compound annual growth rate in the last 5 years, while reaching a growth of 60% in terms of sales figures. Lassa Tyres increased the number of countries it operates in to more than 80 by 2019, and thus successfully expanded by 41% in operational territories in last 5 years.

As of the end of 2018, Lassa Tyres realized 45% of its sales to European countries. Lassa Tyres also stood out performing better in terms of growth than the average growth in the markets that it is operating in. According to 2018 results, while Europe, CIS, MENA markets grew by 3%, Lassa Tyres grew its sales by 22%. During the 1st half of 2019, while all the markets that Lassa Tyres are currently represented shrank by 2%, Lassa Tyres increased its sales by 5%.

In the European markets, Lassa Tyres increased its share in almost all product groups and rim sizes, especially succeeded to expand with high ratios in UHP and 4x4 product groups.

Lassa Tyres sold nearly 4.2 million tyres in international markets during 2018, and is successfully widening its country network every year. Lassa Tyres included 8 new countries to its growing sales network in 2018 and during the first half of 2019, Lassa entered 7 new countries in European, African and Asian markets. Meanwhile, Egypt, Italy, Germany, Austria, Ukraine and Morocco became the countries that Lassa Tyres were sold the most.

Lassa Tyres are produced with highest quality standards in the İzmit Manufacturing Plant, which has a history of 45 years in Turkey, and in the Aksaray Manufacturing Plant, which has started production in 2018 and stands out with its smart factory and industry 4.0 features. 5% of Lassa product range was exported from the Aksaray Plant during 2018, and Lassa's aim is to increase this ratio to 17% in 2019 and to 21% in 2021 and to expand in South America and Asia Pacific regions this year.

