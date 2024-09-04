Largest Web3 Airdrop Event: $200,000 Up for Grabs in Bybit's TON Tournament with 14 DeFi Partners

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit Web3 , the Web3 division of Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to unveil the TON Tournament . Users can participate in the largest selection of TON projects collected on a centralized exchange across many verticals, including GameFi, Pet AI, Memes, DeFi, and SociaFi.

From Aug. 30, 2024, 7 AM UTC, participants can engage in the first-ever comprehensive airdrop event within the TON ecosystem, with $200,000 in rewards up for grabs.

Emily Bao, Bybit Web3 evangelist, commented, "The TON Tournament is part of our plan to simplify access to Web3's amazing fun, community, and finance opportunities. We're thrilled to partner with another top-tier protocol like TON and offer our users a unique opportunity to explore and benefit from all the new projects launching there."

To celebrate the start of the campaign, Bybit Web3 hosted a live stream . The stream dove into TON's growth in many crypto verticals on its mission to onboard 1 billion users to Web3. TON heavyweights such as EVAA, Yescoin, Momo AI, Catizen, TrueCoin, Storm, and JetTron will attend.

The tournament features exclusive rewards from 14 top protocols across the TON ecosystem, including 60 Fish from Catizen, a game with over 500,000 players, 1 billion Points from YesCoin, one of the giant games on Telegram, and 200 Lucky Nodes & 5,000 Gold Hammers from MomoAI. The total rewards from all 14 featured projects is over $200,000, and all users can claim their share.

Bybit's Airdrop Arcade is designed to simplify and enhance the process of accessing Web3 opportunities. It consolidates numerous airdrop opportunities into a single, engaging platform. Inspired by mobile games, Airdrop Arcade offers a gamified environment with quests and levels, making it accessible for beginners and seasoned airdrop hunters. This approach turns crypto acquisition into an enjoyable experience, allowing users to accumulate rewards across various tokens and chains effortlessly.

