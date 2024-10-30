Largest university hospital in Belgium chooses digital pathology from Sectra to further enhance cancer diagnostics

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed an enterprise imaging contract with Belgium's largest university hospital, UZ Leuven. The healthcare provider will utilize the module for digital pathology, providing pathologists with a digital solution designed for full-scale primary diagnostics. This will save valuable time for both clinicians and patients, further enhancing cancer care.

"We have been using digital pathology in a limited capacity for multiple years. As we now take the step to go fully digital for primary diagnostics, we want to ensure to have a solution that both provides pathologists with a state-of-the-art application and gives us the freedom to optimize our choice of related software and scanners," says Prof. Dr. Thomas Tousseyn, hematopathologist at UZ Leuven.

UZ Leuven is a leading academic hospital located in Leuven, Belgium, and is one of the largest healthcare providers in the region. It was top-ranked by Newsweek as the best hospital in Belgium and among the top 50 in the world. The 10-year contract for Sectra's digital pathology solution was signed in the second quarter of Sectra's 2024/2025 fiscal year.

"Healthcare providers, especially the larger university hospitals, have gathered experiences from their own or others' implementations of digital pathology. The value of vendor neutrality when it comes to choosing scanners is becoming clear in many of these projects. Sectra has a track record of both promoting and enabling open integrations and of supporting large-scale primary diagnostic workflows. I look forward to utilizing that know-how to support UZ Leuven as they take their next steps for improved patient care," says Bart Thielen, Managing Director, Sectra Benelux.

The pathology solution is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

