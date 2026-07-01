Largest law firm merger in history creates Hogan Lovells Cadwalader

From Day One, firm delivers unparalleled practice, sector, and regional strength

across key G20 markets as clients face increasing global complexity

LONDON and NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hogan Lovells Cadwalader today announced the launch of the combined firm following the merger between Hogan Lovells and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. The combination creates a new force in the legal market—an unmatched global platform serving clients at the intersection of business, finance, and government.

In a consolidating legal market, Hogan Lovells Cadwalader launches as the largest law firm merger in history, with more than 3,200 lawyers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Deliberately balanced across practices, sectors, and key G20 nations, the firm combines leading corporate M&A, regulatory, IP, and disputes practices with elite finance, structured products, and capital markets capabilities. The firm's five growth engines are now London, Washington, D.C., New York, Germany, and FRIS (France, Italy, and Spain).

"The launch of Hogan Lovells Cadwalader marks a defining moment for each of our firms—bringing together two storied institutions with long records of excellence in the legal industry," said Miguel Zaldivar, CEO of Hogan Lovells Cadwalader. "We are building on these strengths with a keen eye toward the evolving needs of our clients—who are increasingly seeking advisors to help them navigate their most complex matters across key G20 economies."

"As we have worked toward this historic combination, what has stood out throughout this process is our shared ambition to deliver exceptional client service amid the changing landscape of the legal industry—by attracting and developing top legal talent, and through a commitment to innovation and digital transformation. We are creating a firm like no other, combining Wall Street's oldest firm with deep sector expertise to advise clients on transformative trends shaping the global economy—including the Future of Digitalization and the Future of Energy," Zaldivar said.

Following overwhelming partnership approval in April, the firms mobilized cross-functional teams to support a seamless launch of the combined firm.

"The lead-up to our first day has underscored the importance of our compatible culture to the successful rollout of this combination," said Patrick Quinn, Global Managing Partner for Client and Practice Integration at Hogan Lovells Cadwalader. "We have taken a thoughtful approach to practice and client integration to ensure that from Day One, our clients will have the full benefit of the new platform we have created."

The firm's client base includes many of the world's leading financial institutions, multinational corporations, private capital firms, governments, sovereign entities, and companies operating in highly regulated sectors.

Wesley Misson, Global Managing Partner for the Finance Practice at Hogan Lovells Cadwalader, added: "Capital moves markets and powers the companies, technologies, and infrastructure that define what comes next. Our unmatched global platform, with best-in-class practices anchored in key financial centers, is built to connect clients deploying capital with the funds and businesses that need it to innovate, expand, and compete."

From complex transactions to regulatory change and high-stakes disputes, Hogan Lovells Cadwalader is positioned to support the full range of clients' legal needs. Strength across highly regulated sectors enables firm lawyers to help clients anticipate challenges, unlock opportunities, and achieve meaningful results.

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader will continue to invest in priority markets, practices, talent, and technology, including AI and other tools that support clients on complex cross-border work.

With the scale and depth to meet client needs wherever business, finance, and government intersect, Hogan Lovells Cadwalader begins its next chapter as an integrated global firm built for the future.

For more information, visit HLC.com.

Jay Linder

917-685-4471

jay.linder@hlc.com

Ritchenya Dodd

347-271-2037

Ritchenya.Dodd@hlc.com