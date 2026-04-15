Largest Law Firm Merger in History Approved

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader to launch July 1

Firm to offer unmatched scale and specialty depth to meet client needs across key G20 economies

Historic combination unites Cadwalader, Wall Street's oldest firm, and Hogan Lovells, a global leader in advising clients in highly regulated sectors

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The proposed combination to form Hogan Lovells Cadwalader has been approved by partner vote, paving the way to create a scaled global finance platform with deep, globally integrated regulatory and disputes capabilities serving key G20 markets, including New York and London.

The combination will bring together Hogan Lovells—a recognized leader in highly regulated sectors across corporate and M&A, regulatory, IP, and litigation and other disputes work—with Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft's market-leading finance, structured products, and capital markets capabilities.

With approximately 3,100 lawyers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Hogan Lovells Cadwalader will be among the top firms globally by revenue and size. The combination creates a firm with deep historic roots and offices in many of the world's leading commercial and legal centers—Hogan Lovells Cadwalader will be the second largest firm in Washington D.C., one of the top 10 in London, and one of the top 25 in New York. The firm will have one of the largest offices of any major law firm in the rapidly growing financial capital of Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We are creating a firm like no other, with the expertise to advise clients on their most complex work across the G20," said Hogan Lovells CEO Miguel Zaldivar, who will serve as CEO of Hogan Lovells Cadwalader. "We have been on the road over the past few months speaking with clients, partners, associates, and business teams—and these conversations have emphatically affirmed the strategic thinking that inspired this combination. We see strong opportunities for growth, and clients have expressed enthusiasm and excitement for the combined firm's expanded reach and depth."

Both firms are entering this combination from a position of strength, having come off robust financial years.

"Our combined strength will enhance our ability to invest in top talent in a fiercely competitive legal market, as well as in AI and other technology at a vital time for these investments. Our shared heritage of ambition, innovation, and commitment to our clients' success provides us with a strong foundation to integrate our firms, and to continue building a legal platform that anticipates client needs," said Cadwalader Co-Managing Partner Patrick Quinn, who will become Global Managing Partner for Client and Practice Integration of the combined firm.

"Clients have told us they want integrated teams that collaborate across practices and offices, and provide comprehensive, business critical advice," observed Cadwalader Co-Managing Partner Wesley Misson, who will serve as Global Managing Partner for the Finance Practice. "This is particularly true for those executing complex financing and transactional work along the New York-London corridor—a major opportunity for Hogan Lovells Cadwalader."

Following the completion of the merger, New York will become the fifth engine of the combined firm, alongside London, Washington, D.C., Germany, and FRIS (the region of France, Italy, and Spain).

A new Hogan Lovells Cadwalader logo, developed collaboratively by a team from both firms, pays tribute to the heritage of the Hogan Lovells and Cadwalader brands while pointing ahead to the future.

Both firms share storied legacies and complementary client bases. As the oldest law firm on Wall Street, Cadwalader has served clients for over 230 years and is recognized for shaping the evolution of modern finance. The firm was the first Wall Street firm to open an office in Charlotte 30 years ago. Hogan Lovells has been serving clients in Washington, D.C. for more than 120 years, in London for more than 125 years, and in Germany for more than 135 years.

Governance Highlights

The firm will be led by partners from both firms, reflecting Hogan Lovells Cadwalader's integrated transatlantic model and collaborative culture. Four Cadwalader partners will serve on the combined firm's 21-member International Management Committee, and two will join a 13-seat Board upon completion of the combination. Hogan Lovells' leadership will remain in place at the combined firm.

In addition to Quinn and Misson, partners from Cadwalader who will take on leadership positions at Hogan Lovells Cadwalader include:

Angela Batterson – Partner in Cadwalader's Fund Finance Group and a member of the firm's Management Committee, will join Hogan Lovells Cadwalader's Board.

Holly Chamberlain – Co-Chair of Cadwalader's Finance Group, Head of the firm's Real Estate Finance practice, and member of the firm's Management Committee, will also join the Board of the combined firm and will serve as Co-Practice Area Leader of the Real Estate Practice.

Stuart Goldstein – Co-Chair of Cadwalader's Capital Markets Practice, Managing Partner of the Charlotte office, and member of the firm's Management Committee, will become the Deputy Regional Managing Partner for the Americas, and will serve as co-Practice Area Leader of the Structured Finance and Derivatives Practice.

William Mills – Chair of Cadwalader's Corporate Group and member of the firm's Management Committee, will serve as Office Managing Partner – New York for Hogan Lovells Cadwalader.

Tim Hicks, Co-head of Cadwalader's Fund Finance Group, will become the Office Managing Partner – Charlotte.

Additional information on the combination and both firms can be found at www.oursharedambition.com

Contact:

Jay Linder

917-685-4471

jay.linder@cwt.com

Ritchenya Dodd

347-271-2037

Ritchenya.Dodd@hoganlovells.com

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