Largest-Ever Shared Book Reading Study Shows Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Dramatically Strengthens Early Literacy in the UK

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New groundbreaking research1 released at the start of the National Year of Reading, drawing on the largest dataset ever conducted on shared book reading, reaffirms that Dolly Parton's Imagination Library significantly strengthens early literacy skills for children and families across the UK and the four other countries where the programme operates. The findings reinforce the power of shared reading in the earliest years of life.

Authored by Dr. Claire Galea, Head of Research at United Way Australia, the study analysed survey data from more than 86,000 caregivers in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. Findings were compared with responses from 37,776 caregivers whose children had not yet received Imagination Library books. Caregivers were surveyed at baseline, six months, and twelve months after receiving at least ten books.

The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation UK, the Imagination Library has gifted over 7 million free, high-quality, age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five since launching in 2007. This is achieved through funding shared by The Dollywood Foundation UK and Local Programme Partners, including local authorities, charities and community organisations. Currently, the Imagination Library in the UK posts more than 75,000 books each month to children in the UK.

Global Findings

The study found that across all countries evaluated, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is linked to stronger early literacy outcomes and richer reading experiences at home—helping close early literacy gaps by strengthening foundational skills, increasing the frequency of children being read to, and boosting children's interest and engagement during shared reading. It also shows the program builds positive family reading habits and traditions, reinforcing a home literacy environment that supports children's learning and long-term success.

United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland Highlights

Within the global findings, children and families in the UK and Republic of Ireland showed particularly strong outcomes compared to children not in the program:

More than five times more likely to spend time reading alone.





to spend time reading alone. 11 times more likely to initiate shared book reading.





to initiate shared book reading. Nine times more likely to demonstrate phonological awareness





to demonstrate phonological awareness Five times more likely to demonstrate alphabet knowledge.

In the lifetime of the study the children received 10 books, but the average number of books in UK households went up by 30 in the same period, suggesting the development of new family literacy patterns.

Founded in 1995 by Dolly Parton in honour of her father, the Imagination Library continues to ensure children everywhere can experience the joy and power of books during the earliest years of life.

About Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is the world's leading early childhood book-gifting program, having gifted more than 300 million books across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. The program is funded through a partnership between The Dollywood Foundation UK and hundreds of community organisations.

For more information about the programme in the UK, please visit imaginationlibrary.com/uk.

