Largest ever intake and a new cyber programme for Thales in the UK shows its commitment to apprenticeships

Thales apprentices play a key role in creating innovative solutions to meet some of the UK's greatest challenges, supporting the country's prosperity. Applicants can expect to be involved from day one in developing the latest ground-breaking technology.

"Thales is in a really unique position with its apprenticeship; you've got the ability to jump between completely different industries from Space to Rail to Defence. In most industries, you'll sit in one team, but we offer such a breadth of what you can do and the opportunities are endless". Stuart Morgan, Business Systems Analyst and Graduate Engineer.

Launching a new Cyber Degree apprenticeship programme

In addition, Thales is launching a new cyber-degree apprenticeship with a cohort of 10 apprentices in Reading. The new cyber-degree apprenticeship reflects the evolving skills requirement as we move towards an ever-increasing digital world. The cyber programme is a four-year programme delivered in partnership with QA training; apprentices will work towards a BSc (Hons) Cyber Security Technical Professional Degree awarded by Northumbria University.

"With the new cyber-degree programme, our apprentices will support the development of key cyber and digital technologies, ensuring we can support the new National Cyber Strategy the UK government has recently set out. I look forward to seeing this programme launch and the benefits it will bring to the business and the UK". Nicola Anderson, Head of Apprentice Development for Thales in the UK.

Thales's offering was much more traditional in the past, but they now offer everything from Level 2 to Level 7 (post-graduate) with an entry level route into most job routes, including engineering, digital, project planning and cyber. Apprenticeships are an attractive option for students, giving them flexibility to learn, whilst also earning a salary. Thales also have the benefit of working with leading universities such as Warwick, Strathclyde, Cranfield and Loughborough so students will also finish their apprenticeship with an accredited degree.

For more information on the specific roles available, please see the Thales apprenticeship webpage, here.

About Thales



Thales is a global technology leader in the Aerospace, Transportation and Defence & Security markets. In 2019, the company generated revenues of €18.4 billion with 80,000 employees in 68 countries. With its 30,000 engineers and researchers, Thales has a unique capability to design, develop and deploy equipment, systems and services that meet the most complex security requirements. Thales has an exceptional international footprint, working with customers and local partners around the world.



Thales in the UK is a team of over 7,000 experts, including 4,500 highly skilled engineers, located across 9 key UK sites.



Each year Thales invests over £575 million into its UK supply chain, working with over 2,000 companies. They are dedicated to research and technology, working with partners to invest over £130m+ in R&D in the UK annually.



With a heritage of over 130 years, Thales in the UK understands the importance of developing skills for the future, which is why they have over 400 apprentices and graduates across the UK. Thales is committed to supporting its people, and continuously developing talent, and highly skilled experts.



Thales helps its customers think faster and act smarter. Whatever it takes.

PLEASE VISIT



Thales Group



Market page



Download HD photos

Press contact

Thales, Media Relations

Market

Name Adrian Rondel

+44 7971414052

adrian.rondel@uk.thalesgroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1746750/Glasgow_Apprentice.jpg

SOURCE Thales in the UK