Large Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market worth $14.90 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Large Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 7.28 billion in 2025 to USD 14.90 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. Large scale natural refrigerant heat pumps, particularly those using natural refrigerants, deliver superior performance through a high COP, enabling them to produce significantly more thermal energy per unit of electricity consumed than conventional heating systems. Their ability to extract and upgrade low-grade heat from ambient sources or industrial waste streams makes them an ideal technology for meeting stringent energy efficiency standards while contributing to long-term sustainability and cost optimization.

By capacity, 20–200 kW segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The 20–200 kW capacity segment is increasingly in demand across a wide range of medium-sized commercial and institutional buildings, including hotels, educational facilities, healthcare centers, office buildings, and multi-unit residential complexes. These facilities require consistent, efficient, scalable heating and cooling solutions that adapt to varying load demands. Natural refrigerant heat pumps—using CO2, propane, or ammonia—are ideally suited for this segment, offering high energy efficiency, low environmental impact, and compliance with evolving building codes and climate policies. Their compact design, quiet operation, and ability to deliver heating and cooling make them particularly attractive for urban installations and retrofits.

By refrigerant, the Ammonia (R-717) segment is projected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period.

The Ammonia (R-717) segment is growing consistently as the global regulatory landscape is rapidly evolving to curb the use of high-GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerants, significantly influencing the market demand. Landmark policies—such as the EU's F-Gas Regulation, the US AIM Act, and Canada's HFC reduction plan—are mandating a phasedown of synthetic refrigerants with high climate impact. In response, commercial building owners are proactively transitioning to natural refrigerants like ammonia (R717). These substances offer ultra-low or zero GWP, regulatory compliance, and long-term viability. By adopting natural refrigerant heat pumps, commercial facilities can meet current and upcoming environmental mandates and enhance sustainability credentials, reduce operational risk, and ensure future readiness in a carbon-constrained economy.

By region, the Asia Pacific segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Across the Asia Pacific region, there is a notable shift in both public perception and corporate responsibility regarding environmental sustainability. Heightened awareness of climate change, air quality, and resource efficiency influences consumer preferences and stakeholder expectations. At the same time, businesses are increasingly aligning with global ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards, integrating sustainability into their operations and value chains. This growing emphasis on climate-conscious practices fuels demand for clean, low-carbon technologies—such as large scale natural refrigerant heat pumps—which offer long-term environmental benefits, regulatory compliance, and reputational value. As a result, these systems are viewed not just as technical upgrades, but as strategic investments in corporate climate resilience and public trust.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players in the Large Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market are Johnson Controls (US), Siemens Energy (Germany), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), and Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, product launches, agreements, partnerships, and expansions.

Siemens Energy (Germany)

Siemens Energy (Germany) is in the energy business, specializing in industrial applications, generation, transmission, and renewables. The company operates its business through four segments: Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa. The company produces and distributes large scale natural refrigerant heat pumps through the Gas Services segment.

The Gas Services segment offers solutions related to gas and steam turbines, large generators, heat pumps, and control technology. It serves a broad range of customers, like utilities, industrial clients, oil and gas companies, and data centers. The division supports clean energy goals by enabling turbines to use hydrogen and other low-emission fuels. In recent years, Siemens Energy has made several strategic decisions, such as agreements and contracts, to position itself for growth in the Large Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market. For example, in October 2023, Siemens Energy received a contract from MVV GmbH to supply and integrate a 20 MWth river-source heat pump into Mannheim's district heating network. The system uses Rhine River water and renewable electricity to deliver heat up to 99°C, serving around 3,500 households and reducing ~10,000 tons of CO2 annually. Siemens Energy operates in more than 90 countries and has its geographic presence in regions like Europe, the Middle East, C.I.S, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Australia.

Johnson Controls (Ireland)

Johnson Controls (Ireland) is a globally diversified company specializing in engineering, manufacturing operations, sales, building automation, fire & hazard protection, industrial refrigeration, HVAC, security, and sustainability. The company operates through four business segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company provides deeper insights into building health, sustainability, and performance using AI and data-driven solutions. In recent years, Johnson Controls has made several strategic decisions, such as expanding to position itself for growth in the Large Scale Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Market. For example, in Mar 2024, Johnson Controls expanded its heat pump and chiller facility in Nantes, France, doubling its production space. The upgraded site, now fully operational, is the company's primary manufacturing hub in Europe for York-branded "extra-large" heat pumps and chillers. The expansion includes two new buildings, advanced tools for assembly, and enhanced production efficiency. The company offers intelligent building solutions, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure, and next-generation transportation systems with a geographical presence in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and other regions.

