Laparoscopy Devices Market Worth $ 18.26 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 5.73% CAGR: Verified Market Research

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Global Laparoscopy Devices Market Overview

A growing number of laparoscopic procedures performed across the globe owing to increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries by physicians and patients is the major driving factor of the global laparoscopy devices market. According to the data published by the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), in 2018, the total number of bariatric surgeries performed in America alone was 252,000. Thus, the growth in bariatric surgeries performed worldwide to reduce weight enhances market growth. Surgeons recommend a laparoscopy to the patient suffering from cancer to reduce the risk of cancer which involves resection of bowel containing malignant tumors. Thus, the increasing preference of laparoscopy in the treatment of colorectal cancer is further boosting the market growth globally. Moreover, Technological advancements in the field of laparoscopy are also supporting the growth curve of the laparoscopy devices market.

The recent trends found in global laparoscopy devices are as follows. Micro-laparoscopy is a recent technique used in laparoscopic surgeries in which traditional laparoscopic instruments (sized 10–12 mm) are being replaced by recently developed laparoscopic instruments of sizes less than 3 mm. The adoption of single-site incision surgery has been increased as compared to traditional methods of laparoscopic procedures. It offers several benefits such as low chances of infections, better cosmetic results, fast recovery, and less post-operative pain.

The major players in the market are Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun Aesculap (Germany), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Cook Medical Incorporated (U.S.), and ConMed Corporation (U.S.).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Laparoscopy Devices Market on the basis of Type, Application, End-user and Geography.

Laparoscopy Devices Market by Type

Laparoscopes



Energy Devices



Insufflators



Suction/Irrigation Systems



Access Devices



Closure Devices

Laparoscopy Devices Market by Application

Bariatric Surgery



General Surgery



Gynecological Surgery



Urological Surgery



Colorectal Surgery



Pediatric Surgery

Laparoscopy Devices Market by End-User

Hospitals



Ambulatory Center

Laparoscopy Devices Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

