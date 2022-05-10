Laparoscopy Devices Market to Advance at CAGR of 6.5% During 2020-2030; Adoption of Robot-assisted Surgeries Underpins Abundant Opportunities, Observes TMR Study

Need for ergonomics platforms for robot-assisted surgeries expanding revenue potential in market; rise in adoption of precision instruments and devices in urology and gynecology propelling sales

The U.S. presents enormous avenues for revenue growth for devices manufacturers; vast number of minimally invasive surgeries fueled rapid uptake of devices in healthcare systems notably in hospitals

ALBANY, N.Y., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Need for improving patient outcomes cost-effectively in minimally invasive surgeries has pivoted the need for continuous technological advancements in laparoscopy devices and instruments. High-precision navigation will spur future market demand for laparoscopy devices. The global laparoscopic devices market is estimated to exceed US$ 16.4 Bn by 2030.

The authors of the TMR study have witnessed significant pace of commercialization of FDA-approved robots in laparoscopy devices especially in gynecology and urology. The rapid adoption of advanced laparoscopy procedures notably robot-assisted laparoscopy has been generating copious lucrative opportunities for medtech companies in the laparoscopy devices market.

Growing awareness about the benefits of 5G ultra-remote robot-assisted laparoscopic surgeries are at the forefront at the recent developments in laparoscopy devices. Energy systems are poised as the fasted growing market for laparoscopy devices. The demand for these in gynecology is expected to rise remarkably during the forecast period, mainly on the back of the advantages in efficacy and patient safety.

Key Findings of Laparoscopy Devices Market Study

Ergonomically Designed Platforms Boost Surgical Outcomes: Advancements in laparoscopic instruments are expanding the canvas for new revenue streams for medical device manufacturers and vendors in the laparoscopy devices market. Of note, they are sterile storage containers to reap incremental revenue gains, noted the TMR study on the laparoscopy devices market. Ergonomically designed platforms have opened up an incredible avenue for commercialization of laparoscopy devices. Cutting-edge ergonomic handle designs and ergonomic platforms for armrest have been preferred by surgeons.

High Precision Laparoscopic Procedures in Urology: Need for increasing precision of navigating laparoscopy devices has shaped lucrative opportunities for product innovation in the past. The TMR authors assert that the future market demand for laparoscopy devices will be increasingly shaped by the growing use cases of robot-assisted surgery in thoracic, urological, and gynecological procedures. Indeed, sugeons continue to show preference for laparoscopy devices that can offer them better tactile and visual feedback for surgical tool navigating, thereby considerably reducing the error rates and improving the patients' outcomes. Devices that are fully assembled and ready-to-go in OT are growing in adoption for urological surgeries. Advancements in camera technology and growing adoption of integrated space-saving laparoscopy devices in urology have attracted massive R&D of companies in the laparoscopy devices market.

Laparoscopy Devices Market: Key Drivers

Promise of unmatched dissection capabilities of newer generation of laparoscopic devices such as of high precision laparoscopy trocars and endoscopes is expanding the room for investments of healthcare facilities in the laparoscopy devices market.

The benefits of reduced access trauma, better cosmesis, reduced recovery times, and cost effectiveness is spurring the preference for minimally invasive surgeries worldwide, thus bolstering the sales of products in the laparoscopy devices market. Rise in elderly patient populations who need MIS for gynecological, urological, and cardiology procedures has expanded the avenue.

Laparoscopy Devices Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The U.S. has been largest revenue generator in the global laparoscopy devices market in 2019. Opportunities in the regional market are anticipated to grow at a promising pace during the forecast period. Large numbers of units of the devoices installed in various healthcare facilities in the U.S. and rise in healthcare expenditure in minimally invasive surgeries have helped augment revenue possibilities in the U.S. laparoscopy devices market.

Laparoscopy Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the laparoscopy devices market are:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical, Inc

Olympus Corporation

KARL STORZ

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Medtronic

Aesculap, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Ethicon US, LLC

Laparoscopy Devices Market, by Product

Energy Systems

Robot Assisted Systems

Laparoscopes

Video Laparoscopes



High-definition Cameras





Standard Definition Cameras



Fiber Laparoscopes

Hand Access Instruments

Trocars

Closure Devices

Insufflation Devices

Suction/Irrigation Devices

Laparoscopy Devices Market, by Application

Gynecological Surgery

General Surgery

Urological Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Others

Laparoscopy Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Laparoscopy Devices Market, by Country

U.S.

Canada

U.K.

Rest of Europe

China

India

Japan

Australia

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

