Laparoscopic Instruments Market: Laparoscopic laser thermal systems to create growth prospects for Laparoscopic Instruments Market

PUNE, India, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maximize Market Research has published a report on the Laparoscopic Instruments Market that provides a detailed analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. According to the report, Laparoscopic Instruments Market was valued at USD 12.3 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 32.70 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

Laparoscopic Instruments Market Scope:

The research includes complete market insights for industry stakeholders, including an explanation of complex market statistics in clear terms, the history and current state of the industry, as well as estimated market size and trends. The study looks at all industry segments (Product, Application, End-users and Region), with a focus on major firms such as market leaders, followers, and new entrants. The report is an investor's guide since it provides a comprehensive picture of the competitive landscape of leading players in the Laparoscopic Instruments market by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Secondary research is used to identify key companies in the Laparoscopic Instruments market, while primary and secondary research is used to determine their market revenues. Interviews with key opinion leaders and industry specialists such as competent front-line staff, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals were conducted as part of primary research, while a review of annual and financial reports of prominent manufacturers was conducted as part of secondary research. Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation and Karl Storz GmbH & CO. KG are some of the major players in the global laparoscopic instruments market, and the report not only represents global companies but also includes the market holdings of local players in each country. The market structure illustrated in each country, with market holdings by market leaders, followers, and local companies, provides a full insight into the research. The report covers the market's mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships by region, investment, and strategic intent.

Laparoscopic Instruments Market Overview:

Laparoscopic instruments are used during an operation performed in the abdominal or pelvic region known as Laparoscopy. Small incisions, less than 1.5 cm are made through which with the help of a camera the surgeon takes a look into parts such as gall bladder, colon, kidney, etc. These instruments are commonly used to detect and treat a wide range of illnesses such as prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer and digestive problems. Laparoscopic instruments are essentially rigid endoscopes with a telescopic rod lens system that is connected to a video camera. Some of the basic laparoscopy equipment includes an endoscope, camera, light source, video monitor, insufflator, trocars and surgical instruments.

Laparoscopic Instruments Market Dynamics:

Unlike traditional laparotomy, laparoscopic surgeries are better preferred for several reasons. There is considerably less amount of bleeding during the surgery due to the small incisions made only for inserting the equipment inside. This reduces hospital stay durations along with a low rate of patient morbidity. The amount of risk is low, offers faster recovery and has a higher success rate. This has resulted in an increase in demand for surgery, being the driving force for the laparoscopic instruments market growth.

The increasing number of patients suffering from conditions such as uterine fibroids and endometriosis along with an alarming rise in cases having obesity is influencing the demand for laparoscopic instruments. Awareness among people regarding the benefits of this surgery is also driving the market growth.

A multitude of government regulations and policies have been aiding the growth of the laparoscopic instruments market. Government funding for healthcare facilities has positively influenced the laparoscopic instruments market growth. A rise in the geriatric population is also one of the factors for the growing demand for Laparoscopic Instruments.

Medical tourists in emerging economies are expected to provide new opportunities for the market. Several factors in emerging countries such as public and private initiatives, lucrative trade, growing patient population, health infrastructure improvement and increased healthcare expenditure are bound to increase the demand for laparoscopic instruments. This is especially true for countries such as India, Brazil and South Africa.

For emerging countries, however, while healthcare infrastructure is being improved, it fails to meet the needs of the growing population. Training medical students along with the building of hospitals are unable to cope with the primary healthcare needs of the people. The introduction of modern medical treatments in such a scenario impedes the growth of the Laparoscopic Instruments Market.

Laparoscopic Instruments Regional Market Insights:

North America held the largest share in Laparoscopic Instruments Market for the year 2021 accounting for 37.6 percent of the total sales. One of the major drivers of laparoscopic instruments market in the region is the preference of people for laparoscopic surgery, unlike the traditional medium. Not only patients but doctors also prefer the methods for their advantages such as faster recovery and relatively less pain. Another reason contributing to the growth of the market is the advancements in the field of Laparoscopic Instruments. An increase in government funding in the region has also resulted in North America dominating the Laparoscopic Instruments Market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness fast-paced growth at a CAGR of 8.1% for the forecast period. The regional Laparoscopic Instruments Market is driven by the growing number of hospitals and the usage of modern medical methods. Massive investment by the government in these countries to improve the basic healthcare of the citizens is also driving the demand for laparoscopic instruments.

Laparoscopic Instruments Market Segmentation:

By Product, the Laparoscopic Instruments Market is segmented into Laparoscopes, Energy Systems, Trocars, Closure Devices, Suction/ Irrigation Device, Insufflation Device, Robot-Assisted Systems and Hand Access Instruments

By Application, the Laparoscopic Instruments Market is segmented into Colorectal Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Urological Surgery, Gynaecological Surgery, General Surgery and Other Surgeries

By End-Users, the Laparoscopic Instruments Market is segmented into Hospital, Clinic and Ambulatory

Laparoscopic Instruments Market Key Players:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & CO. KG

Medtronic PLC

Microline Surgical, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

SCHÖLLY Fiberoptic GmbH

Optomic

Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd

Peters Surgical

EndoMed Systems GmbH

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Mindray Medical International Limited

CONMED Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith & Nephew PLC

Cook Medical

Ethicon

Strauss Surgical

AMNOTEC International Medical

Key Questions answered in the Laparoscopic Instruments Market Report are:

Which are the key factors aiding the Laparoscopic Instruments Market growth?

Which region is expected to hold the largest share of the Laparoscopic Instruments Market by 2029?

What will be the CAGR of the Laparoscopic Instruments Market during the forecast period?

Which are the prominent players in the Laparoscopic Instruments Market?

What is the expected Laparoscopic Instruments Market size by 2029?

Which company held the largest share of the Laparoscopic Instruments Market in 2021?

Which countries in the Asia-Pacific region are emerging in the Laparoscopic Instruments Market?

region are emerging in the Laparoscopic Instruments Market? What are the reasons for growth in the Laparoscopic Instruments Market in North American region?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Application, End-users and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

