LANZAJET ANNOUNCES FIRST-OF-A-KIND $20 Million investment FROM GLOBAL AIRPORT operator GROUPE ADP

Investment by Airport Owner and Operator in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Technology and Development Supports LanzaJet Growth and Addresses Important Role in SAF Ecosystem

CHICAGO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LanzaJet, a leading sustainable fuels technology company and sustainable fuels producer, today announced a $20 million investment from Groupe ADP, the world leader in airport design and operations. The investment enables LanzaJet to continue building its capability and capacity to deploy its sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) process technology globally.

"We continue to lay the foundation for building the SAF industry across the entire value chain, and with this significant contribution from Groupe ADP – a first-of-its-kind in the industry, we will expand LanzaJet's technology deployment and global growth," said Jimmy Samartzis, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaJet. "Together, we will work towards expanding Sustainable Aviation Fuel production and logistics into airports to support airlines and Groupe ADP customers worldwide as the industry works collaboratively to decarbonize."

ADP's investment in LanzaJet comes as the company recently opened LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels – the world's first commercial-scale ethanol-to-SAF plant. Located in the United States, the historic plant will produce SAF and renewable diesel from low-carbon and sustainable ethanol and achieve International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC). LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels serves as a blueprint for utilizing first-of-its-kind innovation to scale SAF production and enables LanzaJet's aspiration for one billion gallons of SAF production by 2030.

"Low-carbon aviation will not take off without the transformation of airports into energy hubs with a range of low-carbon solutions. The airport revolution must happen now, and it is underway in Paris. As the world's leading airport operator, we wanted to go further and act at source by supporting the production of sustainable aviation fuel, investing directly in LanzaJet, an innovative company able to deploy its technology responsibly around the world, and adapting to local waste to make these new fuels available everywhere" said Augustin de Romanet, CEO of Groupe ADP.

In addition to ADP, LanzaJet's portfolio of investors and funders includes All Nippon Airways (ANA), Breakthrough Energy, British Airways, LanzaTech, Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund, Mitsui & Co., Shell, Southwest Airlines, and Suncor Energy.

ABOUT LANZAJET

LanzaJet is a leading sustainable fuels technology company dedicated to accelerating the clean energy transition. As a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology provider and producer with patented ethanol-based alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology, LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by catalyzing the deployment of SAF and other clean energy solutions critical to addressing the climate crisis and transforming the global economy. Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet.com/

ABOUT GROUPE ADP

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2023, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 99.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 336.4 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2023, group revenue stood at €5,495 million and net income at €631 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

More information on http://www.groupe-adp.com and on X: @GroupeADP

