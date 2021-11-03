Landmark Vienna Conference will highlight need for "transformation" of democratic, economic, and political institutions

- Virtual Conference hosted by the Boris Mints Institute at Tel Aviv University in partnership with the University of Vienna will feature panel discussions from Nobel Prize Laureates and political and economic leaders

- Speakers will outline the need for transformation and modernization of global democratic, economic, and political institutions

- The Boris Mints Institute, headquartered at Tel Aviv University, was set up to develop strategic solutions to global challenges

TEL AVIV, Israel and VIENNA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boris Mints Institute has announced a landmark two-day virtual Conference, to be hosted in partnership with the University of Vienna, entitled "The Future of Democratic, Economic and Political Institutions." The event will be held on Tuesday November 9th and Wednesday November 10th, 2021 (commencing on both days at 9am Eastern Standard Time, 2pm Greenwich Mean Time, 4pm Israel Standard Time).

The Conference will bring together esteemed thought-leaders, Nobel Prize Laureates, and political trailblazers, to identify an "agenda for urgent transformation" to reform and modernize key democratic, economic, and political institutions. The first day will feature sessions on "The Future of Democracy" and the second day will focus on "The Future of the Economic Institutions of the Neo-Liberal Era."

Registration to attend the Conference, as well as the full agenda, can be found at: https://www.bmiglobalsolutions.org/registration

Among the speakers setting out novel solutions for weaknesses in contemporary democracy, entrenched global inequality, and the resurgence of political populism are:

Professor Paul Romer - Nobel Prize Laureate, professor of Economics at New York University and former Chief Economist of the World Bank;

Professor Michael Kremer - Nobel Prize and Boris Mints Institute Prize Laureate, professor of Economics and Public Policy at the University of Chicago and founding director of the Development Innovation Lab at the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics;

- Nobel Prize and Boris Mints Institute Prize Laureate, professor of Economics and Public Policy at the and founding director of the Development Innovation Lab at the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics; Professor Armen Darbinyan - Former Prime Minister of Armenia , rector of Russian-Armenian State University, and member of the Boris Mints Institute's International Advisory Board;

- Former Prime Minister of , rector of Russian-Armenian State University, and member of the Boris Mints Institute's International Advisory Board; Dr. Igor Lukšič - Former Prime Minister and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro , associate professor at the University of Donja Gorica Podgorica and member of the Boris Mints Institute's International Advisory Board;

- Former Prime Minister and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of , associate professor at the University of Donja Gorica Podgorica and member of the Boris Mints Institute's International Advisory Board; Professor Anat Admati - Stanford Graduate School of Business;

- Stanford Graduate School of Business; Professor Sergei K. Dubinin - Member of the VTB Capital Supervisory Board, Russia , and member of the Boris Mints Institute's International Advisory Board.

Dr. Boris Mints, Founder and President of the Boris Mints Institute, said "Given the rapid rate of global change, both technologically and socially, and the scale of current global challenges, there is an urgent need to transform and modernise the pillar institutions that underpin our international democratic, economic, and political systems. This landmark Conference brings together the best minds to tackle these vital issues head on. Our sincere hope at the Boris Mints Institute is that the Conference will set out a radical new agenda for transformation of global institutions for the benefit of global society."

About Boris Mints Institute

The Boris Mints Institute was founded, in 2015, at Tel Aviv University with the intention to encourage research, planning and innovative thinking in order to promote a significant positive change in the world. The Institute is focusing on designing strategic innovative plans to enhance the welfare of communities around the globe and supports highly applied, practical and solutions-driven research, which is conducted by bright M.A and PhD students under the supervision of internationally renowned senior scientists.

