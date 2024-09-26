Landis+Gyr Awarded EcoVadis Platinum Medal for Outstanding Sustainability Performance

CHAM, Switzerland, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr AG (SIX: LAND), a global leader in energy management solutions, today announced it has received the prestigious Platinum medal from EcoVadis, the highest possible distinction awarded under this rating.

Since its last assessment, Landis+Gyr improved its overall score from 72 to 80, placing it within the top1% of companies rated by EcoVadis in its peer group. This recognition underscores the company's strong commitment to sustainability and the successful integration of sustainable practices across its business operations.

"Our improved EcoVadis rating is a testament to our ongoing efforts to lead the industry in sustainability," said Werner Lieberherr, CEO of Landis+Gyr. "It validates our commitment to incorporating sustainability into everything we do, from environmental stewardship to ethical practices and responsible procurement."

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: 'Environment', 'Labor & Human Rights', 'Ethics' and 'Sustainable Procurement'. This year, Landis+Gyr received its highest score in the 'Environment' dimension (90 out of 100), followed by 'Labor & Human Rights' and 'Sustainable Procurement' (80 out of 100 each) and 'Ethics' (70 out of 100). The assessment helps the company measure performance, uncover risks and identify where and how it can improve its overall ESG impact going forward.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided around 9 million tons of CO 2 in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 2.0 billion in FY 2023, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,900 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

About EcoVadis

Since its founding in 2007, EcoVadis has grown into a globally trusted provider of business sustainability ratings with a network of more than 130,000 rated companies. EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement. Learn more at www.ecovadis.com.

