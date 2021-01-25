Landis+Gyr secures major contract with partner EDF to deliver 650,000 SMETS2 Meters

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (LAND.SW), a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions, today announced that it has secured an additional major contract through its partnership with EDF. The agreement builds on the existing relationship between the two companies, and will see Landis+Gyr provide a further 650,000 SMETS2 gas and electricity meters by June 2025, following the initial order of 500,000 meters.

As one of the UK's largest energy suppliers with approximately 5 million accounts, EDF has played an integral role in the nationwide deployment of smart meters.

Since installing the UK's first SMETS2 meter in 2018, Landis+Gyr has partnered with most of the UK's Large Energy Suppliers to provide a range of tailored solutions to support these companies in their rollout of smart technology. This year it has also worked with smaller businesses and independent suppliers to open up the SMETS2 market to more providers through innovative new contract models.

The SMETS2 rollout is paving the way for a smart grid and intelligent power distribution system which will fundamentally transform the way the power grid operates, supporting the systematic decarbonisation of the UK economy. A smarter grid will radically transform UK electricity infrastructure, helping to facilitate the deployment of more renewable energy resources to the grid, including offshore wind.

Additionally, as individuals and businesses look to the possibility of a truly Green Recovery, smart meters provide an immediate and affordable solution that can truly make a positive economic and environmental difference to residential and commercial properties alike.

Christopher Dalley, Back Office, Asset & Revenue Operations Director at EDF said: "Landis+Gyr's expertise has meant that we can implement the best possible technology for our customers, and we are really pleased to continue our work with them over the coming years. This is essential for meeting our smart meter rollout targets and reducing customer emissions, as well as transitioning to a smarter, more intelligent power system, all helping towards Britain's Net Zero targets."

Simon Egan, Managing Director UK, Ireland and Netherlands at Landis+Gyr commented:

"Following a series of contract wins and new partnerships with a range of leading energy businesses in 2020, we are pleased to announce another major extension with such a valued customer. Landis+Gyr has a long and successful history of working with EDF, as well as other large-scale suppliers enabling the UK in its nationwide effort to reach the SMETS2 deployment target in 2025. We have now secured contracts to deliver a substantial proportion of the 53 million meters that are needed to make the Government's roll out ambitions a reality."

