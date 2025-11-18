Land Mobile Radio Market worth $32.24 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The land mobile radio market is projected to grow from USD 17.89 billion in 2024 to reach USD 32.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Land mobile radio systems are terrestrial voice communication networks, including portable radios, fixed base stations, repeaters, and vehicle-mounted mobile radios. These systems are commonly used by security forces like police, fire brigade, or emergency services for reliable communication among one another. These systems have found many applications in the business world in sectors, such as transportation, utility, and military & defense. An increasing number of people are using mobile radio technology across industries, which is one of the factors contributing to the growth of the land mobile radio system market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=27811764

Browse in-depth TOC on "Land Mobile Radio Market"

120 – Tables

40 – Figures

268 – Pages

Land Mobile Radio Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 17.89 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 32.24 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Type, Frequency, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Interoperability issues between multi-vendor and multi-technology systems Key Market Opportunities Integration of LMR with IoT, GPS, and data analytics for advanced field operations Key Market Drivers Transition from analog to digital LMR technologies

The hand-portable segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR than the in-vehicle (mobile) segment during the forecast period.

By type, the hand-portable segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR than the in-vehicle (mobile) segment during the forecast period. An increase in the need for compact-sized, featherweight, and portable means of communication in the public safety and business sectors has led to the growth of the segment. This growth can also be attributed to the versatility and mobility of hand-portable systems. These characteristics make these systems suitable for various operations in the field.

The digital segment is projected to capture a larger share than the analog segment during the forecast period.

By technology, the digital segment is projected to lead the land mobile radio market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasingly widespread use of digital radios by commercial enterprises and public safety agencies. These agencies are adopting advanced systems to enable themselves to make better decisions. The growth of the segment can also be attributed to the superior aspects of digital radio technology. Some of these aspects include voice quality improvements and better safety measures in broadcasting places.

The 700 MHz & above segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By frequency, the 700 MHz & above segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to the band's long-range capability, which enables operators to broadcast over extended distances. Additionally, this frequency range offers better signal penetration and coverage, making it ideal for reliable, long-distance communication in critical situations. Moreover, the shift to digital communication and the growing demand for interoperable communication systems among various agencies are further boosting the adoption of this frequency band.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=27811764

North America is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

North America is projected to dominate the land mobile radio industry during the forecast period, driven by a significant focus on public safety and emergency services. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), and L3Harris Corporation, Inc. (US), are among such key firms in North America. Additionally, the technological improvements and existing players in the region have fostered stability and expanded the market. For example, Project 25 is extensively utilized across North America by federal, state, and municipal public safety agencies to facilitate communication with other agencies and mutual aid response teams during emergencies. Consequently, there is a high demand for Project 25 land mobile radios in North America.

Key Players

Leading players in the land mobile radio companies include Sepura Limited (UK), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Thales (France), Icom Inc. (Japan), BK Technologies (US), Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (China), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), and Codan Limited (Australia), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=27811764

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Chiplet Market by Processor (Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), SOC, AI ASIC Co-Processor), Packaging Technology (SiP, FCCSP, FCBGA,2.5D/3D, WLCSP, Fan-Out) - Global Forecast to 2030

Fire Protection System Market by Product (Fire Suppression Systems, Fire Sprinklers, Photoelectric Smoke Detectors, lonization Detectors, Dual Sensor Detectors, Flame Detectors, Heat Detectors, Fire Analysis, Fire Response) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/land-professional-mobile-radio-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/land-professional-mobile-radio.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg