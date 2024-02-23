Lancet Digital Health Publishes Study Confirming MAGENTIQ-COLO™ AI-aided Colonoscopy Technology Improves Adenoma Detection Rates

Research in prestigious journal places novel polyp detection system at highest level of performance in AI-aided colonoscopy category

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGENTIQ-EYE LTD., an Israeli based technology company founded in 2014, announced today that a comprehensive study on the performance of MAGENTIQ-COLO™ CADe version has been published in the prestigious Lancet Digital Health medical journal.

The study, titled "A novel computer-aided polyp detection system in screening and surveillance colonoscopy: an international multicentre, randomised, tandem trial," was performed over a period of 14 months across 10 leading medical centers, 31 endoscopists, and 952 screened and enrolled patients.

The research validates that MAGENTIQ-COLO is at the highest level of performance in the AI-aided colonoscopy category. The study shows that MAGENTIQ-COLO™ increases adenoma detection rate (ADR) by 7% in absolute values. Increased ADR is believed to have a strong connection to the decrease in colorectal cancer (CRC) occurrence and patient mortality. In addition to ADR, the study also measured MAGENTIQ-COLO's impact on adenoma miss rate (AMR), and showed that with MAGENTIQ-COLO, AMR was 17% lower in absolute values.

"We are honored to be published by Lancet Digital Health, a journal with a phenomenal worldwide reputation for circulating innovative, practice-changing research," said Dror Zur, Founder & CEO, MAGENTIQ EYE. "It is important to note that measuring changes in both ADR and AMR in a single study is a novelty. In addition to FDA approval that we received last year, this milestone is a testament to the impact of MAGENTIQ-COLO™ in advancing the quality of colonoscopy and setting new healthcare standards in order to save more and more lives."

Although colonoscopy has become the standard of care in most developed countries, high missed rates and undetected adenoma during colonoscopy procedures means that even patients who are regularly screened are still at risk of developing colon cancer. A missed polyp can lead to interval cancer, which accounts for approximately 8% to 10% of all CRC.

