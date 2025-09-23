Lamplighter Group Launches as a Boutique Advisory and Intelligence Firm with Ambitious Growth Plans

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamplighter Group, a newly established boutique advisory firm providing senior executives, investors, and legal counsel with strategic intelligence, today announces its official launch. Specializing in high-stakes commercial, political, and regulatory challenges, Lamplighter combines investigative expertise, financial fluency, and diplomatic access to deliver the clarity and conviction required for critical decisions.

Lamplighter is backed by a significant growth capital investment from institutional investors, positioning the firm to scale ambitiously while remaining independent and client-focused.

Michael Auerbach, Executive Chairman of Lamplighter Group, said:

"We are launching Lamplighter at a time when leaders face extraordinary uncertainty - markets disrupted, politics volatile, and regulation shifting by the week. What sets us apart isn't simply access to human sources; it's knowing which voices matter, asking the right questions, and turning fragments of information into clarity our clients can act on. In moments of pressure, judgment is as valuable as data - and that is what Lamplighter delivers."

The firm is founded by the team that previously built and led the business intelligence practice at DGA Group, earning Chambers and Partners recognition in both Investigative Due Diligence and Litigation Support. Alongside Auerbach - whose 25-year career includes serving as a partner and head of intelligence at DGA-Albright Stonebridge Group, founder of Subversive Capital, and lead independent director at Canaccord Genuity - the founding partners bring deep and complementary expertise. James Birkett advises boards and investors on complex transactions and disputes, drawing on more than 15 years of investigative and intelligence work for leading global clients. Austen Josephs is an investigator and disputes specialist with significant emerging markets expertise, widely regarded for his ability to navigate politically sensitive environments and uncover hard-to-access information.

They are joined by: Simon Watson, who brings 23 years of capital markets experience from Goldman Sachs, where he led complex cross-border transactions across Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East; Miranda Alsop, a political risk expert with deep experience in Russia, Central Asia, and the Caucasus; and Janet Younan, who supports multilingual investigative and due diligence assignments across Europe and the Middle East.

Lamplighter provides tailored solutions including pre-deal investigative due diligence, political and regulatory risk assessment, sector and opportunity mapping, and shareholder intelligence and activism. Ongoing relationships are supported through strategic intelligence, regulatory monitoring, crisis response, anti-corruption enquiries, internal investigations, and reputational risk management. For post-deal and dispute matters, Lamplighter offers litigation and arbitration support, fact-finding and witness interviewing, asset tracing and cross-border recovery, alternative dispute resolution, and diplomatic advocacy.

Operating globally, Lamplighter draws on proprietary networks, discreet human and field intelligence, advanced digital forensics, and deep-dive public record research, ensuring that its analysis can withstand scrutiny in boardrooms, courtrooms, and negotiations.

Lamplighter's ambitious growth strategy will see the firm unveil additional senior appointments, broaden its service offering, and extend its coverage of key geographies in the coming months.

Contact:

enquiries@lamplighter.com

Lamplighter Group Ltd

33 Foley Street

London W1W 7TL, United Kingdom

About Lamplighter Group:

Lamplighter Group is a boutique advisory and intelligence firm founded by business intelligence professionals, investment specialists, and former diplomats. The firm equips leaders with the clarity and conviction needed to navigate complex commercial, political, and regulatory environments worldwide. We light the way.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778770/Lamplighter_Logo.jpg