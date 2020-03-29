LAMATA Commends 3M Distributor for Coronavirus Support

She said the initiative is in line with the state government's strategy of protecting the citizens from the virus.

The nose masks, a protective equipment, is useful for the people in the event that they find themselves in the same environment with a Covid-19 patient who is still in incubation period.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Safety and Protection Management Solutions Limited, Mr Tunji Olaniyi had said that the Lagos State government should be supported as it is doing its best to prevent a pandemic.

Olaniyi further said: "Having seen the commitment of the Lagos State government, we decided to roll out our CSR project by giving out these 3M nose masks at no cost to passengers because we believe that it is not every time you focus on return on investment."

He emphasised that while some others were taking undue advantage of the demand for nose masks due to Covid-19 outbreak, his company rather chose to give the product free to users instead of making quick returns.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Primero Transport Services Limited, Mr Fola Tinubu described the campaign as a wonderful initiative. "With these 3M nose masks, LAMATA and Safety and Protection Management Solutions Limited have taken serious measures to check the spread of Covid-19 and save the lives of Lagos commuters," he further said.

Some of the commuters at the launch said that the free distribution of 3M nose masks is a clear demonstration that Safety and Protection Management Solutions Limited really cares about Nigerians and residents of Lagos particularly.

Also present at the event were LAMATA's Director of Bus Services, Dr Desmond Amiegbebhor; and the Head of Operations at Primero Transport Services Limited, Mr Abiodun Apata.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138825/LAMATA.jpg

SOURCE Safety and Protection Management Solutions Limited