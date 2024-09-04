Lakeside Software Named a Leader in First-Ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools

BOSTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software , the leading IT data intelligence company, has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools. The Magic Quadrant evaluated 16 vendors and recognized as a Leader based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

"Demand for objective digital employee experience (DEX) measurement and improvement is rising, as organizations recognize its impact on overall employee experience (EX). IT departments face a critical choice: stick to traditional operations and risk entering the commoditization zone, or pivot to enhancing technology value and experience. DEX is the key factor in making this decision and charting the future path," states the report.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools evaluates vendors on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. According to Gartner, vendors recognized as Leaders "exhibit strong execution and vision scores and exemplify the functionality required for IT organizations to continuously evaluate and improve DEX. Leaders have the broadest set of capabilities, strongest roadmaps, a larger installed base and cover the most geographic regions and industries."

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by Gartner in the DEX category," said David Keil, CEO of Lakeside Software. "Lakeside's innovations in DEX empower enterprises with solutions that prioritize seamless user experiences and robust data quality. By ensuring that our analytics and insights are built on accurate, well-structured data, we enable businesses to derive actionable insights, make data-driven decisions, and see measurable returns."

