Lahti Palvelutori Service Centre to expand in shopping centre Trio

HELSINKI, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lahti Palvelutori Service Centre, which opened in shopping centre Trio at the start of the year, will be expanded by 2,000 square metres next year. The available premises will triple in size from the current 1,000 square meters to 3,000. The service selection will also become more diverse.

Currently, the Lahti Palvelu Service Centre is home to the service and guidance desks of many services provided by the City of Lahti, the guidance and advisory service of the Päijät-Häme Joint Authority for Health and Wellbeing, TE service guidance for the unemployed and a Kela customer service location.

Of the city's own operators, a new service to join the Palvelutori service centre will be the municipal employment pilot project.

The expansion, located next to the current facilities, will be opened in phases during 2021. The new premises will provide more flexible opportunities for meeting and event organisers as well as organisations and associations for the evening and weekend use of the service centre. In addition, developments will make it even easier to run errands.

"For instance, opportunities to use electronic services will be improved with new customer desktops in the service centre," says Project Manager Laura Packalén-Vehko.

According to Saara Viento, Trio's Shopping Centre Manager, the feedback on the Palvelutori service centre concept has been positive.

"According to the feedback we have received from customers, running errands and shopping in the shopping centre and service centre support each other as customers can take care of many things in one visit," says Saara Viento, Trio's Shopping Centre Manager.

In 2020, Citycon has signed several long-term leases with municipalities and health care providers in the Nordic countries. The leased area of the new contracts covers more than 11,000 square metres in shopping centres operating in the Nordics, even before the expansion of the Lahti service centre. In all, existing contracts with municipalities and health care providers cover approximately 80,000 square metres.

