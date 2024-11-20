LAFW by N4XT Experiences Returned for its Third Season with Exclusive Pop-Ups, Panels, Presentations and Shows at W Hollywood

The third season featured a diverse array of designers including Ed Hardy, Sergio Hudson, Theophilio, BruceGlen, Private Policy, R!O, The Blonds, Tribute Brand, and more. Beyond the runway and parties, the event also offered a series of exclusive pop-up activations and compelling panel discussions led by pioneers from the worlds of fashion, design, social media, and sustainability.
To further elevate the experience, LAFW additionally showcased captivating exhibits from Head of State, Otis College of Art and Design, and Julien's Auction. The installation from Julien's Auctions featured collections of Hollywood Legends Bob Mackie, Olivia Newton-John, and more. The Creator's Lounge and Marketplace, on the other hand, presented an exclusive, shoppable space where creators and trendsetters alike could connect, explore, and discover the latest fashion and lifestyle trends. Participating brands included:
424, AGCF, Amoeba Music, BruceGlen, Chuks Collins, Fenty Beauty, Head of State, Houghton, Lost Daze, MAC Cosmetics, Maisie Wilen, Marrisa Wilson, Pascal Design x Dess Dior, Poppi, PRISCAVera, R!O, Sami Miro Vintage, Snapchat, Theophilio, and Unity Service.
Among the highlights was Snapchat's immersive AR experience which included a bespoke LAFW Lens and a series of interactive Lenses that celebrated select presenting designers.
- Theophilio Lens introduced the bold, graphic designs of the New York-based label with an interactive graffiti experience. By waving your hand, guests activated a virtual spray paint can that unveiled a vibrant, colorful inverse filter.
- Sergio Hudson Lens was framed with lively bouquets of dark red roses, showcasing the elegance and poise of The Sergio Hudson Woman. By tapping the left-side icon, guests can try-on a bowtie, completing your sophisticated look.
Additional partners integral to the success of the third season include invaluable support from media partners Los Angeles Times and Highsnobiety, as well as returning partners Nailing Hollywood, NY Makeup Academy, and Academy of Hair Dressing. Entertainment partners Rasa and Cirque du Soleil also played a pivotal role, alongside creative collaborators MAC Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty, Poppi, and Amoeba Music to round out the overall experience.
Explore the featured events and imagery below. For more information, visit www.lafw.net and follow @lafw.
ALL EVENT IMAGERY
ALL VIDEO RECAPS
Credit: Murdock Studios
RUNWAY/PRESENTATIONS
- November 13th, 2024 -
Tribute Brand Presentation
Blue Jacket Fashion Show
R!O Show
- November 14th, 2024 -
BruceGlen Show Featuring a Special Performance by Cirque due Soleil's KOOZA
Private Policy Show
Ed Hardy Show
- November 15th, 2024 -
Sergio Hudson Collection Event presented by Woodford Reserve
Theophilio Show
EXHIBITIONS/PANELS
- November 13th, 2024 -
Head of State Exhibition
Otis College of Art and Design Exhibition
Bob Mackie's Archive with Julien's Auction Installation
N4XT Chats: Creator 360 Influencer Academy
- November 14th, 2024 -
Head of State Exhibition
Otis College of Art and Design Exhibition
Bob Mackie's Archive with Julien's Auction Installation
N4XT Chats: The Next Era of Beauty - The Intersection of Commerce, Content + Connection
- November 15th, 2024 -
Head of State Exhibition
Otis College of Art and Design Exhibition
Bob Mackie's Archive with Julien's Auction Installation
Nike Sport x Style x Culture Panel
N4XT Chats: "The Times of Bill Cunningham" Film Screening + "The Battle of Versailles" Book Signing
PARTIES/DINNERS/CELEBRATIONS
- Opening Night // November 12th, 2024 -
Alexandra Gucci Zarini // AGCF Cocktail + Auction
424 x Don Julio Mixer
- November 13th, 2024 -
PRISCAVera Cocktail Party
R!O x Galore Party
- November 14th, 2024 -
BruceGlen Brunch presented by Rabbit Hole
Ed Hardy Party
TOMBOGO Party
- November 15th, 2024 -
House of Aama x Amoeba Music Mixer
Kim Shui Private Dinner
Theophilio Party
The Blonds x Rasa Party featuring a Special Performance by Bodine
CREATOR'S LOUNGE + MARKETPLACE
- Opened Daily 10am to 7pm // November 13th to 15th, 2024 -
424, AGCF, Amoeba Music, BruceGlen, Chuks Collins, Fenty Beauty, Head of State, Houghton, Lost Daze, MAC Cosmetics, Maisie Wilen, Marrisa Wilson, Pascal Design x Dess Dior, Poppi, PRISCAVera, R!O, Sami Miro Vintage, Snapchat, Theophilio, and Unity Service
ALL EVENT IMAGERY
ALL VIDEO RECAPS
Credit: Murdock Studios
LAFW Partners:
Media Partners: Los Angeles Times, Highsnobiety
Title Partners: W Hollywood, Stella Jets
Premier Partners: Nike, Citi, Snapchat, Gaia, NY Makeup Academy, Academy of Hair Dressing
Entertainment Partners: Cirque du Soleil, Rasa
Creative Collaborators: Fenty Beauty, MAC Cosmetics, Poppi, Nailing Hollywood
About N4XT Experiences:
N4XT Experiences is a live-event company and the owner of LA Fashion Week, Los Angeles' signature fashion event. N4XT Experiences has transformed LA Fashion Week into a platform for distinctive physical and digital immersive experiences under the reimagined LAFW brand and, in addition, will shortly be launching BEAUTYDAYS, a globally-touring festival celebrating beauty, health and wellness. N4XT Experiences is dedicated to championing innovation, technology, sustainability, and inclusion within the fashion and beauty industries.
Follow them on:
INSTAGRAM: @lafw
TWITTER: @lafw
FACEBOOK: @lafw
TIK TOK: @lafwofficial
SNAPCHAT: @lafwofficial
YOUTUBE: @lafashionweek
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563600/N4XT_EXPERIENCES_HERO_BRUCEGLEN.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349093/N4XT_EXPERIENCES_Logo.jpg
Share this article