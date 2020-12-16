Lactic Acid Market worth $2.1 billion and Polylactic Acid Market worth $1,756 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Lactic Acid Market by Application (Biodegradable Polymers, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical Products), Form, and Region; Polylactic Acid Market, by Application (Packaging, Fiber & Fabrics, Agriculture), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global lactic acid market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.8%, in terms of value. The global polylactic acid market size is estimated to be valued at USD 786 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,756 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 17.4%, in terms of value. The rise in consumer awareness to mitigate food wastage and the increasing consumer demand for convenience food & beverages with increased shelf-life has been boosting the lactic acid market, globally. Governments of numerous countries have been bolstering the use of polylactic acid has also been augmenting the demand for polylactic acid market in applications such as packaging, fiber & fabrics, agricultures, among others.

The biodegradable polymers application segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the lactic acid market is dominated by the biodegradable polymers. The biodegradable polymers segment is estimated to dominate the market for lactic acid, on the basis of application, in terms of value, in 2020. In recent years, the use of lactic acid in biodegradable polymers is growing significantly, mainly due to the rise in awareness among consumers and increased consumption of biodegradable plastic packaging in the food application segment. Furthermore, lactic acid is widely used in the food & beverages industry as an acidulate and preservative.

The packaging application segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the polylactic acid market is dominated by the packaging. The packaging segment is projected to dominate the polylactic acid market. PLA has numerous competitive advantages in the packaging industry over petrochemical-based polymers, as they are biodegradable and obtained from 100% natural sources. This helps in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, lowering carbon footprints, and easy manipulation of structure-property-processing relations during production. Furthermore, with the rise in awareness among consumers, the transition to PLA packaging has become significant as government associations have been concerned and are encouraging the use of environment-friendly policies.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing in the lactic acid and polylactic acid market during the forecast period.

The North American region accounted for the largest share in 2019, in terms of value, in the global lactic acid market, whereas the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing in the global lactic acid market. The market growth in the Asia Pacific region is mainly due to the increase in consumption of processed food, in which lactic acid is used as one of the major additives that enhance the shelf life of processed and packaged foods. Furthermore, the increase in demand for biodegradable packaging in food products is also projected to drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Leading companies dominating the polylactic acid market include Corbion (Netherlands), Cargill (US), Galactic (Belgium), Unitika (Japan), and DuPont (US), which have a significant presence in North America and Europe due to higher demand in packaging applications in these regions. Leading players in the market have been adopting strategies, such as new product development, acquisitions, and vertical integration. Technological advancements and the introduction of new technology solutions have also led to an increase in demand for polylactic acid across regions.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Corbion (Netherlands), DuPont (US), Cargill (US), Galactic (Belgium), DOW (US), Unitika (Japan), Henan Jindan Lacic Acid Technology (China), Sulzer (Switzerland), Mushashino Chemical (Japan), Vigon International (US), Henan Xinghan Biology Technology (China), Danimer Scientific (US), COFCO BioChemical (China), Jungbunzlauer (Switzerland), FoodChem International (China), Vaishnavi Biotech (India), Spectrum Chemicals (US), Godavari Bio-refineries (India), ProAgro GmbH (Austria), and Qingdao Abel Technology (US).

