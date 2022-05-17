Lacework Named to the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 List

Lacework recognized for business growth and innovative Polygraph Data Platform, which customers trust to understand the truth amidst chaos in securing their dynamic cloud environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework , the data-driven cloud security company, today announced it was named to the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list . The 10th annual list spotlights forward-thinking private companies that are growing quickly and introducing world-changing innovations. CNBC recognized Lacework for its unique approach and commitment to combating one of the most important problems in modern computing: cloud security.

Traditional security approaches are no match for increasingly complex multi-cloud environments. These approaches burden security teams with low context alerts and tool sprawl, and don't provide full visibility into relevant security risks across clouds. This makes it difficult for organizations to understand what is happening across their multi-cloud environment, leaves critical business data at risk, and slows down the innovation companies move to the cloud to achieve. Lacework was selected to the CNBC Disruptor list for taking a fundamentally different approach to securing cloud environments via data, automation, and machine learning, providing customers with contextualized data so they can understand exactly what's going on in their cloud environment.

"We are proud to be honored for our disruptive approach to security as more organizations face the security challenges that come with cloud adoption," said David "Hat" Hatfield, Co-CEO at Lacework. "At Lacework, being customer-centric is a core part of our DNA and it's been empowering to work with our customers and partners to pioneer a new path forward for security that enables them to innovate quickly and securely."

Lacework's proprietary technology, the Polygraph Data Platform ®, is built natively for the cloud. Designed with an approach to match and sustain the scale, complexity, and speed for growing multi and hybrid cloud environments, the Polygraph Data Platform uses machine learning and behavioral analytics to uncover anomalous activity across the entirety of a customer's environment. This reduces the burden on security teams, surfacing only the most critical alerts and enabling them to partner more effectively across the business to drive innovation.

The CNBC recognition comes on the heels of a year of strong momentum for Lacework. With a strong commitment to its core values, Lacework has built a dynamic company culture as it has grown exponentially, earning a ranking at #6 on Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers List 2022. The company has also seen increasing momentum with strategic partners, recently announcing support for AWS for Games to extend its partnership with Amazon, as well as availability on Google Cloud Marketplace .

Lacework raised the largest funding round in cybersecurity industry history twice in 2021, raising a $525M series C in early January and a $1.3B Series D round in November. Lacework will continue to focus on helping its customers understand the true threats to their business in the cloud as they build innovative and revenue driving solutions.

