Lacework Expands its Relationship with AWS to Deliver Enhanced Cloud Detection and Response for the Enterprise

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework , a data-driven cloud security company, today announced it is expanding its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide customers with enhanced anomaly detection through new composite alerts with Amazon GuardDuty findings. In addition, Lacework announced an AWS built-in solution.

Lacework provides CISOs a way to give their organization a competitive advantage with a unified view on Lacework's data-driven cloud security platform to collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data — without requiring manually written rules — across an organization's cloud and Kubernetes environments. Lacework identifies the handful of security events that have the greatest risk to organizations and allows DevOps and security teams to focus their energy delivering value. This latest expansion of their relationship with AWS further establishes Lacework as a trusted platform for security and DevOps teams around the world to secure applications across the full lifecycle, from code to cloud, allowing enterprises to innovate rapidly in the cloud with confidence.

Lacework + Amazon GuardDuty

Lacework's integration with AWS Security Hub enhances existing security alerts and introduces new composite alerts that build on Amazon GuardDuty anomaly detection findings. Further, marrying Amazon GuardDuty findings with Lacework's composite alerts provides richer investigative context that helps security professionals prioritize, reducing investigation times and delivering a heightened level of cloud security for joint customers.

"Lacework's integration with AWS Security Hub and Amazon GuardDuty is a significant step forward in cloud security and a testament to our commitment to providing enterprises with the tools they need to stay ahead of emerging threats in the cloud," said Brian Lanigan, Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances, Lacework. "Through this extension of our relationship with AWS, we're able to provide our shared customers with a comprehensive view of their cloud security attack surface and help them identify and respond to threats more quickly and effectively."

Customers will also be able to send enriched Lacework composite alerts back into Amazon Security Lake to have even greater access to security events.

"'As a current user of Lacework composite alert feature, we are excited to see the Amazon GuardDuty integration," said Yisehak Lemma, CISO, Instructure. "These enriched composite alerts give us greater confidence and reduce our investigation time, allowing us to focus on the threats that could have the greatest impact on our cloud."

Lacework AWS built-in solution

Additionally, Lacework worked with AWS to complete an AWS built-in co-build solution that automatically installs, configures, and integrates with native AWS Cloud Foundational Services across multiple domains such as identity, security, and operations.

Lacework is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) that built their software solution to include foundational AWS services like Amazon GuardDuty, AWS CloudTrail, AWS Security Hub, and AWS Organizations to decrease risk, reduce operational overhead, and provide consistent observability in cloud environments. Utilizing a well-architected Modular Code Repository (MCR) that is both validated by AWS and designed specifically to add value to a partner solution, Lacework is equipped to help customers achieve their goals for scale, simplicity, and cost savings.

"We are excited to extend our relationship with Lacework though their deeper integration with Amazon GuardDuty and AWS Security Hub," said Michael Fuller, Director of Product, AWS Security Services. "Lacework's ability to leverage AWS security services to drive greater security outcomes for our shared customers shows their obsession to help customers operate securely on AWS."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support a seamless deployment, AWS built-in solutions are integrated with AWS native services in an automated deployment package validated by AWS experts.

The Lacework platform with integrated AWS security services is now available to customers. For more information, visit www.lacework.com .

About Lacework

Lacework offers the data-driven security platform for the cloud and is the leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) solution. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data — without requiring manually written rules — across an organization's AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Security and DevOps teams around the world trust Lacework to secure cloud-native applications across the full lifecycle from code to cloud. Get started at www.lacework.com .

