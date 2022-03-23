Lacework Announces Support for AWS for Games

Deployment through AWS initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to use Lacework to innovate with confidence

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework ®, the data-driven security company, today announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS), making it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to further secure their data in the cloud using the Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform. Many of the world's most recognizable gaming brands, including two of the largest gaming companies in the world, rely on Lacework to deliver end-to-end visibility and automated insight into risk across cloud environments so they can innovate with speed and safety.

According to analytics firm Newzoo , the cloud gaming industry is expected to surpass $5 billion in revenue by 2023, with over 23 million paying customers. In order to keep up with the rapid demand for online games, companies are constantly adding new environments with exploding data volumes. Many are also moving to Arm-based AWS Graviton processors, for better price performance for game workloads running in Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2).

But as gaming companies increasingly shift to the cloud to provide more flexibility and better scalability to support this growing audience, the video game industry is suffering a spike in cyber attacks. Akamai reported a 340% increase in web application attacks against the global video game industry in 2020. These attacks are becoming increasingly more complex as threat actors seek widespread notoriety from a successful attack on a high-profile game.

Traditional security tools, which rely on rules, high alert volumes, and manual integrations can't scale with these dynamic environments, leading to long investigation times and the potential for large-scale attacks from unknown threats or known vulnerabilities that were buried under mountains of alerts. Agentless-only tools leave visibility gaps identifying malicious application runtime behaviors.

Lacework was built in the cloud, for the cloud, and uses data and automation to further protect the already secure cloud environments, helping customers prioritize risk with pinpoint accuracy and innovate with confidence. The Lacework Polygraph Data Platform uses data, analytics, and machine learning to automatically find the truth about risks across cloud environments. It allows security teams to easily match and sustain the scale, complexity, and speed of growing cloud environments using a combined agent and agentless approach. Understanding the value of targeted optimizations for cloud native workloads, Lacework is an AWS Graviton Ready Partner and has integrations with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), giving customers even more options to rapidly innovate, build, and iterate. Lacework and AWS serve many customers that develop and publish games. Lacework provides these customers with an even more comprehensive view across cloud and containerized environments from build time to runtime so they can more easily identify potential threats that pose risk to their business and resolve them quickly.

"We built our company on AWS because it allows us to move as fast as our growth demands," said AJ Soria, Director, Information Security at Age of Learning. "Lacework has built-in rules and machine learning mechanisms that help us detect unusual activities and predict incidents before they become critical. It helps us find potential problems, vulnerabilities, and bugs, and fix them without any impact on our system and our customers. It's really the perfect complement to our AWS environment."

Gaming companies have the additional challenge of being responsible for safeguarding customers' personally identifiable information. These companies have unique compliance challenges across many different regions. Using the comprehensive configuration compliance monitoring from Lacework, security practitioners and DevOps teams can detect infrastructure-as-a-service account configurations that violate compliance standards and security best practices that can put a company's infrastructure and customer data at risk. Gaming customers can access detailed compliance reporting on business-critical standards including SOC 2, PCI-DSS, and NIST.

AWS for Games is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for Games customers. By working with AWS through this initiative, game developers, publishers, and platforms can more easily deploy Lacework across their AWS infrastructure so they can continue to produce and run innovative games for a growing audience with confidence.

"The gaming community continues to grow by millions of people and billions of dollars every year. It's important for the companies creating and maintaining games of all kinds to have the necessary tools to keep their infrastructure secure and online," said Andy Byron, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Lacework. "AWS for Games will help more gaming customers deploy Lacework across their AWS infrastructure, so they can continue to offer innovative games with confidence."

"We are excited to work with Lacework for the launch of AWS for Games," said Lucien Parsons, Global Partner Lead at AWS Game Tech. "With this launch, we now offer key solutions from partners like Lacework, alongside AWS solutions. This portfolio greatly simplifies procurement for customers to find the necessary tools to create the best games possible."

About Lacework

Lacework is the data-driven security company for the cloud. The Lacework Polygraph Data Platform automates cloud security at scale so our customers can innovate with speed and safety. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data across an organization's cloud and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Customers all over the globe depend on Lacework to drive revenue, bring products to market faster and safer, and consolidate point security solutions into a single platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Lacework is backed by leading investors like Sutter Hill Ventures, Altimeter Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Franklin Templeton, Durable Capital, GV, General Catalyst, XN, Coatue, Dragoneer, Liberty Global Ventures, and Snowflake Ventures, among others. Get started at www.lacework.com.

