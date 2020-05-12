Laboratory Sterilizer Market Competition Landscape, Growth Opportunity, Driving Factors and Highlights of the Market by 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laboratory sterilizer market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period; i.e. by 2023. It's important to maintain sterile environment in medical laboratories and prevent disposal of culture media and the other samples. This is projected to have positive impact on overall laboratory sterilizer market growth in the forecast period. Sterilization is a process that kills, eliminates, or deactivates all forms of life and biological agents like bacteria, spore forms, fungi, plasmodium, and others.

Increasing occurrence of nosocomial infections and hospital-acquired infection is a major driving factor for the rising demand for laboratory sterilizer. This may be because of poor disinfection and improper disposal techniques used by hospitals and clinics. Due to enhancement in technology, laboratory sterilizer is turning smarter and more flexible and functions proficiently without nominal human input. "CertoClave Essential" is a product with advanced connectivity that allows remote monitoring of equipment functions and data logging. However, lack of knowledge regarding sterilization may restrain overall market growth in future.

Laboratory sterilizers are gaining in emerging regions owing to developing R&D centers and laboratories. Enhanced laboratory sterilizers function efficiently with nominal human inputs. AMSBIO has launched its new generation laboratory benchtop sterilizer, the "CoolCLAVE™ Plus", which offers 20 to 25 times more sterilization power. It offers a powerful dual sanitizing effect that can eliminate more than 98% of pathogenic organisms like viruses, bacteria, and fungi in 30 min.

The major players operating in laboratory sterilizer market are Tuttnauer, Astell, STERIS, Belimed, Getinge, Amerex Instruments, Yamato Scientific, BMM Weston, Thero Scientific, Carolina Biological Supply, Benchmark Scientific, and LTE Scientific. These players are developing sterilizers that are more effective against sterilizing medical equipment, microorganisms, and the other culture media.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Laboratory Sterilizer in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and ) South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , ) Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

Global Laboratory Sterilizer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Tuttnauer

Nova-Tech International

Priorclave

Gallay Medical & Scientific

Steelco SpA

Sakura Si

Yamato Scientific

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Steam Sterilizers

Ultraviolet Sterilizers

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Laboratory Sterilizer for each application, including

Scientific Research

Medical Care

Others

