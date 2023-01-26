Laboratory Information Management Systems Market to Reach $2.92 Billion by 2030 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market by Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Cloud), Component (Service, Software), Type (Multi-purpose, Purpose-built), End User (Life Science, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical, Chemical) - Global Forecast to 2030', published by Meticulous Research®, the LIMS market is expected to reach $2.92 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4009

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) are valuable tools for modern laboratories. Regulatory agencies have provided various guidance documents that define requirements for assuring the accuracy, reliability, and acceptability of LIMS. Regulatory compliance is adherence to laws, regulations, guidelines, and specifications set for businesses. Violating regulatory compliance regulations often results in legal punishment, including federal fines. Regulatory complexity and scrutiny by relevant authorities make regulatory compliance a major challenge for various industries, including life sciences, petrochemicals, oil & gas, food & beverage, and agriculture. Most regulatory guidelines are associated with data management, security, and integrity. Thus, the growing need to comply with strict regulatory requirements and the ability of LIMS to enable data management, improve data integrity, streamline lab workflows, and help comply with regulatory guidelines drive the growth of the LIMS market.

The global laboratory information management systems market is segmented on the basis of Mode of Delivery (On-premise LIMS and Web-based and Cloud-based LIMS), Component (Service and Software), Type (Multi-purpose LIMS and Purpose-built LIMS), End User (Life Sciences {Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Biobanks & Biorepositories, CROs, and Others}, Food & Beverage, Chemical Industry, Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas Industry, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Other End Users), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4009

Based on mode of delivery, the web-based and cloud-based LIMS systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. The trend of deploying web-based and cloud-based LIMS systems is rising as the web-based and cloud-based LIMS ensures reduced IT staff responsibilities, eliminates capital expenses, and can be built per the laboratory scales.

Based on component, the services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. The segment's largest share is attributed to the high adoption of cloud-based models, technological advancements in LIMS solutions, stringent regulatory requirements, and the recurring nature of services.

Based on type, the purpose-built LIMS segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Purpose-built LIMS is specifically designed to address the needs of specific industries such as pharmaceutical manufacturing R&D, food & beverage, oil & gas, and QA/QC testing laboratories. These laboratory information management systems are being successfully implemented worldwide by pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Quick Buy – Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/99558994

Based on end user, the life sciences segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. The adoption of LIMS is rising in the life sciences industry, as it is one of the most technology-intensive industries focused on significant and continuous investments in R&D. Also, this industry is facing unprecedented challenges such as evolving regulatory framework, stringent compliance, patent expirations, low R&D productivity, increased global competition, and decreasing margins resulting in cost & compliance pressures.

Geographically, the laboratory information management systems market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. North America's large share is mainly attributed to the increased adoption and investment in advancing technologies, ease in availability of LIMS services and products, and stringent regulatory requirements in various end-user industries.

Some of the key players dominating this LIMS market are LabWare, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), LabVantage Solutions Inc. (U.S.), LabLynx, Inc. (U.S.), Labworks (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Labii Inc. (U.S.), Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), LABTRACK (U.S.), Computing Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Dassault Systèmes (France), Ovation (U.S.), CloudLIMS (U.S.), STARLIMS Corporation (U.S.), Autoscribe Informatics (U.K.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Novatek International (Canada).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/laboratory-information-management-system-market-4009

Scope of the Report:

Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by Mode of Delivery

On-premise LIMS

Web-based and Cloud-based LIMS

Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by Component

Service

Software

Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by Type

Multi-purpose LIMS

Purpose-built LIMS

Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by End User

Life Sciences

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Academic and Research Institutes



Biobanks & Biorepositories



CROs



Other Life Science Users

Food & Beverage

Chemical Industry

Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas Industry

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Other End Users

Note: Other life sciences users include diagnostic laboratories and toxicology laboratories.

Other end users include forensic laboratories, mining & metal laboratories, and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).

Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4009

Related Reports:

Electronic Lab Notebook Market by Product (Cross-disciplinary, Specific), Technology (Proprietary, Open-source), Channel (Web & Cloud-based, On-premise), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotech, CROs, Academia Research, F&B) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electronic-lab-notebook-eln-market-4341

Telehealth Market by Component [Hardware (Peripheral Devices, Monitor), Software (Cloud, On-premise), Services (Real-time, Remote Monitoring)], Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Psychiatry), End User (Provider, Payer, Patient) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/telehealth-market-4174

Real-world Data (RWD) Market by Source (EMR, Claims, Pharmacy, Disease Registries), Application [Market Access, Drug Development & Approvals (Oncology, Neurology), Post Market Surveillance], End User (Pharma, Payers, Providers) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/real-world-data-market-5297

Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by Product and Services (Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP), Application (Medical Imaging, Precision Medicine, Patient Management), End User (Hospitals, Patients) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market-4937

North America Laboratory Informatics Market By Product (LIMS, ELN, LES, EDC, ECM, CDMS, SDMS), Component (Services, Software), Delivery (On Premise, Cloud, Web), End User (Pharma, Biotech, MDx, Biobank, CRO, F and B, Oil, Gas, Chemical) - Forecast To 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/north-america-laboratory-informatics-market-4594

European Laboratory Informatics Market By Product (LIMS, ELN, LES, EDC, ECM, CDMS, SDMS), Component (Services, Software), Delivery (On Premise, Cloud, Web), End User (Pharma, Biotech, MDx, Biobank, CRO, F and B, Oil, Gas, Chemical) - Forecast To 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/european-laboratory-informatics-market-4632

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/347/laboratory-information-management-system-market-2030

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.