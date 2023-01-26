Laboratory Information Management Systems Market to Reach $2.92 Billion by 2030 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

26 Jan, 2023, 13:00 GMT
REDDING, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market by Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Cloud), Component (Service, Software), Type (Multi-purpose, Purpose-built), End User (Life Science, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical, Chemical) - Global Forecast to 2030', published by Meticulous Research®, the LIMS market is expected to reach $2.92 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4009
Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) are valuable tools for modern laboratories. Regulatory agencies have provided various guidance documents that define requirements for assuring the accuracy, reliability, and acceptability of LIMS. Regulatory compliance is adherence to laws, regulations, guidelines, and specifications set for businesses. Violating regulatory compliance regulations often results in legal punishment, including federal fines. Regulatory complexity and scrutiny by relevant authorities make regulatory compliance a major challenge for various industries, including life sciences, petrochemicals, oil & gas, food & beverage, and agriculture. Most regulatory guidelines are associated with data management, security, and integrity. Thus, the growing need to comply with strict regulatory requirements and the ability of LIMS to enable data management, improve data integrity, streamline lab workflows, and help comply with regulatory guidelines drive the growth of the LIMS market.
The global laboratory information management systems market is segmented on the basis of Mode of Delivery (On-premise LIMS and Web-based and Cloud-based LIMS), Component (Service and Software), Type (Multi-purpose LIMS and Purpose-built LIMS), End User (Life Sciences {Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Biobanks & Biorepositories, CROs, and Others}, Food & Beverage, Chemical Industry, Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas Industry, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Other End Users), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.
Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4009
Based on mode of delivery, the web-based and cloud-based LIMS systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. The trend of deploying web-based and cloud-based LIMS systems is rising as the web-based and cloud-based LIMS ensures reduced IT staff responsibilities, eliminates capital expenses, and can be built per the laboratory scales.
Based on component, the services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. The segment's largest share is attributed to the high adoption of cloud-based models, technological advancements in LIMS solutions, stringent regulatory requirements, and the recurring nature of services.
Based on type, the purpose-built LIMS segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Purpose-built LIMS is specifically designed to address the needs of specific industries such as pharmaceutical manufacturing R&D, food & beverage, oil & gas, and QA/QC testing laboratories. These laboratory information management systems are being successfully implemented worldwide by pharmaceutical manufacturers.
Quick Buy – Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/99558994
Based on end user, the life sciences segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. The adoption of LIMS is rising in the life sciences industry, as it is one of the most technology-intensive industries focused on significant and continuous investments in R&D. Also, this industry is facing unprecedented challenges such as evolving regulatory framework, stringent compliance, patent expirations, low R&D productivity, increased global competition, and decreasing margins resulting in cost & compliance pressures.
Geographically, the laboratory information management systems market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. North America's large share is mainly attributed to the increased adoption and investment in advancing technologies, ease in availability of LIMS services and products, and stringent regulatory requirements in various end-user industries.
Some of the key players dominating this LIMS market are LabWare, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), LabVantage Solutions Inc. (U.S.), LabLynx, Inc. (U.S.), Labworks (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Labii Inc. (U.S.), Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), LABTRACK (U.S.), Computing Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Dassault Systèmes (France), Ovation (U.S.), CloudLIMS (U.S.), STARLIMS Corporation (U.S.), Autoscribe Informatics (U.K.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Novatek International (Canada).
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/laboratory-information-management-system-market-4009
Scope of the Report:
Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by Mode of Delivery
- On-premise LIMS
- Web-based and Cloud-based LIMS
Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by Component
- Service
- Software
Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by Type
- Multi-purpose LIMS
- Purpose-built LIMS
Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by End User
- Life Sciences
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Biobanks & Biorepositories
- CROs
- Other Life Science Users
- Food & Beverage
- Chemical Industry
- Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas Industry
- Environmental Testing Laboratories
- Other End Users
Note: Other life sciences users include diagnostic laboratories and toxicology laboratories.
Other end users include forensic laboratories, mining & metal laboratories, and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).
Laboratory Information Management Systems Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
- Middle East & Africa
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4009
Related Reports:
Electronic Lab Notebook Market by Product (Cross-disciplinary, Specific), Technology (Proprietary, Open-source), Channel (Web & Cloud-based, On-premise), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotech, CROs, Academia Research, F&B) - Global Forecast to 2029
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electronic-lab-notebook-eln-market-4341
Telehealth Market by Component [Hardware (Peripheral Devices, Monitor), Software (Cloud, On-premise), Services (Real-time, Remote Monitoring)], Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Psychiatry), End User (Provider, Payer, Patient) - Global Forecast to 2029
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/telehealth-market-4174
Real-world Data (RWD) Market by Source (EMR, Claims, Pharmacy, Disease Registries), Application [Market Access, Drug Development & Approvals (Oncology, Neurology), Post Market Surveillance], End User (Pharma, Payers, Providers) - Global Forecast to 2029
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/real-world-data-market-5297
Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by Product and Services (Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, NLP), Application (Medical Imaging, Precision Medicine, Patient Management), End User (Hospitals, Patients) - Global Forecast to 2027
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-artificial-intelligence-market-4937
North America Laboratory Informatics Market By Product (LIMS, ELN, LES, EDC, ECM, CDMS, SDMS), Component (Services, Software), Delivery (On Premise, Cloud, Web), End User (Pharma, Biotech, MDx, Biobank, CRO, F and B, Oil, Gas, Chemical) - Forecast To 2024
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/north-america-laboratory-informatics-market-4594
European Laboratory Informatics Market By Product (LIMS, ELN, LES, EDC, ECM, CDMS, SDMS), Component (Services, Software), Delivery (On Premise, Cloud, Web), End User (Pharma, Biotech, MDx, Biobank, CRO, F and B, Oil, Gas, Chemical) - Forecast To 2024
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/european-laboratory-informatics-market-4632
About Meticulous Research®
Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.
Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/347/laboratory-information-management-system-market-2030
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg
SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Share this article