Laboratory Gas Generators Market to be worth USD 1.27 Billion by 2031: Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Increasing pharmaceutical industries and rising environmental conditions are driving laboratory gas generator sales.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMR predicts the laboratory gas generators market is expected to reach US$ 1.27 billion by 2031. The market is predicted to expand at an 11% CAGR through 2031. Gas generators can now be monitored and controlled remotely using IoT (Internet of Things) technology. By using this feature, laboratories can monitor their gas usage, detect maintenance issues, and optimize their workflow.

LC-MS, gas chromatographs, and mass spectrometers all use laboratory gas generators as part of their analytic process. Research and industry have become increasingly dependent on these instruments, which in turn has increased the demand for gas generators used in these instruments.

Laboratory Gas Generators Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2017–2021 Size in 2021 US$ 449.3 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2031 More than US$ 1.27 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 11 % No. of Pages 186 Pages Segments covered Product, Application, End-user

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market: Key Players

Several leading players dominate the market for laboratory gas generators in the global market. Research & development is a major focus of most companies, particularly in the development of advanced laboratory gas generators such as Parker Zero Air Generators. Increasing revenues and market shares through strategic alliances among key players is boosting the global market.

Furthermore, diversification of product portfolios and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the leading players.

Parker Hannifin Corp

Angstrom Advanced, Inc.

PerkinElemer, Inc.

Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd.

Nel ASA

Erre Due s.p.a.

Nitrogenium

F-DGSi

Airgas, Inc.

Key Findings of Market Report

The laboratory gas generators market is expected to be driven by an increase in automation in laboratory equipment.

Safety regulations and regulatory compliance drive hydrogen generator research and development.

Researchers and scientists are becoming more interested in laboratory gas generator systems as technology advances.

New avenues for marketing and selling gas generators were opening up as a result of the shift toward digitalization and e-commerce.

Sustainable practices and environmental concerns have led to the development of energy-efficient laboratory gas generators that produce zero greenhouse gases.

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market: Growth Drivers

The use of gas generators saves laboratories time and money by replacing gas cylinders and allowing them to order and store high-purity gases on demand. Streamlining workflows and reducing downtime can both be facilitated by this convenience.

Purchasing and handling gas cylinders can be costly, so laboratory gas generators are a cost-effective alternative. As a result, they can save large amounts of money over time through the elimination of ongoing gas cylinder rentals, delivery fees, and empty cylinder disposal.

Handling and storing high-pressure gas cylinders are no longer risks for laboratories with laboratory gas generators. As a result, laboratory safety can be improved and the risk of leaks or accidents can be reduced.

Reducing the number of gas cylinders used also reduces the carbon footprint, reducing transportation and manufacturing operations. The environmental impact of laboratories is becoming increasingly important, so gas generators are becoming increasingly popular.

Many scientific applications, such as chromatography and mass spectrometry, require a constant and high purity of gas, which is provided by gas generators. The accuracy and reproducibility of research is dependent on the precise composition of gases.

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market: Regional Landscape

North America dominates the laboratory gas generator market. Many pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are located in North America , particularly in the United States and Canada .

dominates the laboratory gas generator market. Many pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are located in , particularly in and . In addition to gas chromatography, mass spectrometry, and sample preparation, the majority of organizations rely on laboratory gas generators for a variety of applications. Since research and development activities are increasing, these generators are in high demand.

Laboratory gas generators are most popular in the Asia Pacific . Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are expanding in the Asia Pacific , resulting in high demand for laboratory gas generators. In comparison with traditional gas cylinders, laboratory gas generators have lower costs. As well as enhancing safety, they also reduce the amount of time compressed gas cylinders have to be handled.

Key Developments

In June 2023 , Peak Scientific introduced one of the most energy-efficient nitrogen generators on the market. With PEAK's most efficient nitrogen generator to date, a range of proprietary technologies has been introduced.

introduced one of the most energy-efficient nitrogen generators on the market. With PEAK's most efficient nitrogen generator to date, a range of proprietary technologies has been introduced. In addition, heat optimization technology enhances performance and reliability in the gas stream by protecting membranes from water droplets. For LC-MS analysis, this innovative device also produces a high-purity, ultra-dry nitrogen gas via an advanced multi-stage purification process.

The innovative gas generators presented by Chromalytic, a brand of Dürr Technik, are designed to meet the high demands of laboratories. Their product range, such as liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), thermogravimeters, tri-gas-CO2-incubators, and gas chromatography (GC), covers a wide range of analytical applications.

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market: Segmentation

Product

Hydrogen Gas Generators

Nitrogen Gas Generators

Oxygen Gas Generators

Zero Air Gas Generators

Purge Gas Generators

Others

Application

Gas Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)

Gas Analyzers

Spectroscopy

Others

End-user

Chem/Petrochemical Companies

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Environmental Companies

Food & Beverage Companies

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

