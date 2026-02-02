Laboratory Equipment Services Market worth $35.4 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Laboratory Equipment Services Market is estimated to reach USD 35.4 billion by 2030 from USD 18.0 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 14.5%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 370 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Laboratory Equipment Services Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Laboratory Equipment Services Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023–2030

2023–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 18.0 billion

USD 18.0 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 35.4 billion

USD 35.4 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 14.5%

Laboratory Equipment Services Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for a 40.2% share of the global laboratory equipment services market in 2024.

By service type, the Installation, repair, breakdown, and maintenance segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

By service provider, the OEM services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

By equipment type, the analytical equipment segment is expected to dominate the market, growing at the highest CAGR of 13.8%.

By contract type, the gold support plan segment accounted for a 41.7% share of the overall market in 2024.

Key opportunities in the laboratory equipment services market include the adoption of remote monitoring and predictive maintenance, as the newest generation of laboratory equipment is technologically advanced, which includes advanced internal software, high-fidelity sensors, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity right out of the box. This technological advancement enables a significant shift in service delivery, shifting maintenance from costly, scheduled, and often delayed site visits to real-time, remote intervention. Service providers can securely access instrument diagnostic logs, remotely push necessary software updates, and even perform calibration adjustments without ever sending a technician. The continuous stream of IoT data allows for the application of Machine Learning to predict component failure based on operational patterns and anomalies. This proactive, data-driven remote servicing model drastically reduces the total cost of equipment ownership for the lab, minimizes workflow disruption, and opens a lucrative opportunity for service providers to offer high-margin, guaranteed-uptime service contracts.

The installation, repair, breakdown, and maintenance segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory equipment services market.

By service type, the market for laboratory equipment services is categorized into installation, repair, breakdown, and maintenance; calibration; qualification & validation; preventive maintenance services; contract/managed services; training, education & certification services; and others. The installation, repair, breakdown, and maintenance services segment holds a major market share in the laboratory equipment services market. It includes initial equipment setup, fault diagnosis, troubleshooting, and scheduled maintenance to avoid unplanned downtime. This service is essential as it directly impacts laboratory productivity and equipment availability.

The OEM services segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory equipment services market.

By service provider, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) segment accounts for the largest market share, significantly outnumbering third-party service companies and distributor-led service providers. OEMs dominate primarily because laboratories have a high level of confidence in the manufacturer's deep technical expertise, in-house knowledge of equipment design, and ability to provide certified, compliant, high-quality service. As OEMs manufacture their instruments in-house, they have an unrivaled understanding of system architecture, software, calibration tolerances, and regulatory requirements, making them the best choice for servicing complex analytical instruments used in highly regulated environments such as pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and environmental testing. OEMs also maintain an extensive global service network of qualified engineers, readily available spare parts, and a structured service program that ensures faster response times and consistent quality in all regions. Additionally, many laboratories purchase service contracts bundled with equipment purchases from OEMs, reinforcing the OEM's advantage and creating long-term service lock-in.

By equipment type, the analytical instruments segment is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The analytical instruments segment accounts for the largest share of the laboratory equipment services market. Analytical instruments are generally more complex, sensitive, and expensive than traditional laboratory and auxiliary equipment. They involve complex hardware, software integration, tight calibration tolerances, and accuracy and reproducibility requirements, especially in regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and clinical diagnostics. Because of this complexity, laboratories are choosing to outsource maintenance, calibration, repair, and testing, leading to high demand for professional services.

Many analytical workflows constitute critical path activities. Equipment failure or downtime can halt an entire experiment, delay diagnostics, or block regulatory compliance processes. This increases the value of laboratories in terms of fast and reliable service, predictive maintenance, and expert support for analytical instruments.

"The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest growth rate in the global Laboratory equipment services market during the forecast period.

The laboratory equipment services market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in the market. Growth dynamics in the region are driven by multiple structural factors, including rapid expansion of medical infrastructure, increased investment in diagnostic and clinical laboratories, growth in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, and government policy support and research funding. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are looking to modernize their laboratory infrastructure, deploy advanced analytical/diagnostic equipment, and expand the scope of research, increasing the demand for service, maintenance, calibration, validation, and equipment asset management services. In March 2025, AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical company headquartered in the UK, announced a USD 2.5 billion investment in an R&D centre in Beijing, China. The R&D centre will focus on early-stage research and clinical development.

Top Companies in Laboratory Equipment Services Market:

The Top Companies in Laboratory Equipment Services Market include Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Waters Corporation (US), Flagship Facility Services, Inc. (US), MarathonLS (US), Laboratory Advanced Solutions (US), Technical Safety Services LLC. (US), Solvd (US), Laboratory Equipment Service & Supplies, LLC. (US), SEPS Services (US), Raeyco (US), Cryostar Industries, Inc. (US), Scientific Apparatus Service, Inc. (US), Scientific Services Plus (US), CBRE (US), Pacific Science, LLC (US), PACE (US), GenTech Scientific. (US), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), MYCO Instrumentation, Inc. (US), Scientific Instrument Center (US), Analytical Technologies Group (US), BME Lab and Science (Canada), Sartorius AG (Germany), Henderson Biomedical (UK), Laboratory Advanced Solutions (US), PEAK BIOSERVICES (US), Avantor, Inc. (US). The competitive landscape involves analyzing the key growth strategies adopted by these major players from 2022 to 2025 to expand their global presence and increase their market share.

Market leaders succeed by leveraging their established brand trust, diverse service offerings, advanced technological skills, and extensive service networks. Their strategic ecosystem alliances and deep regulatory knowledge further bolster their competitive edge, allowing them to promote adoption effectively in both developed and emerging markets.

