Laboratory Centrifuges Market worth $1.86 billion by 2030 with 2.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Laboratory Centrifuges Market, valued at US$1.53 billion in 2024, stood at US$1.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 2.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$1.86 billion by the end of the period. Centrifuges are commonly used in laboratories for research in chemistry, biology, and biochemistry. They are essential for research involving the separation of various components. These devices are utilized across a range of settings, from academic to clinical research, for the separation and purification of cells, subcellular organelles, viruses, proteins, and nucleic acids.

Factors such as increasing R&D investments and research grants; rising technological advancements and innovative rotor designs; the growing prevalence of infectious diseases leading to a higher volume of sample testing and cell-based research in laboratory centrifuges; and expanding applications of laboratory centrifuges are driving this market's growth. The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, mainly due to the presence of emerging economies like China and India and the increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in this region.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=197749088

Browse in-depth TOC on " Laboratory Centrifuges Market "

430 - Tables

55 - Figures

350 - Pages

By product, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into equipment and accessories. In 2025, the equipment segment holds the largest share of the market. Demand for laboratory centrifuge equipment continues due to ongoing technological advancements, upgrades, and replacement cycles in research and clinical labs. As new centrifuge platforms with improved features—such as higher speeds, digital interfaces, and automation—become available, organizations are motivated to replace older equipment, driving growth in this segment. For companies in the laboratory centrifuge market, prioritizing equipment innovation, after-sales support, and collaborations with research and healthcare institutions is essential for capturing the largest share of revenue.

By platform type, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into benchtop and floor-standing centrifuges. The benchtop centrifuges segment accounts for the larger market share since these centrifuges are cost-effective, versatile, easy to use, smaller in size, and significantly lighter in weight. These advantages have led to their increased adoption in the laboratory centrifuges market. They are highly favored in clinical, academic, and research laboratories due to their compact footprint, which enables efficient use of valuable bench space while providing robust centrifugation capabilities. Their ease of operation and maintenance further expand their appeal, especially for laboratories with smaller teams or limited technical resources. Versatility is another key factor; benchtop centrifuges are designed to handle a wide range of sample types and volumes, making them adaptable to diverse protocols in diagnostics, biochemistry, microbiology, and molecular biology. These factors combine to drive increased market share for benchtop centrifuges as users increasingly prioritize multi-functionality, user-friendliness, and space efficiency in their purchasing decisions. The ongoing trend towards compact, versatile laboratory equipment indicates that demand for benchtop centrifuges will stay strong in the coming years, especially as laboratories seek scalable solutions for evolving research and diagnostic needs.

By rotor design, the laboratory centrifuges market is segmented into swinging-bucket rotors, fixed-angle rotors, vertical rotors, and other rotor types. The fixed-angle rotors segment held the largest share in the laboratory centrifuge equipment market in 2025. Their ergonomic design provides significant advantages: samples experience a shorter sedimentation path, resulting in faster separation times and higher throughput compared to swinging-bucket designs. Consequently, laboratories can process more samples in less time, which is essential in high-volume clinical diagnostics and research settings. Factors such as increasing protein research activities and the benefits of fixed-angle rotors, like quick runtime and excellent resolution, are fueling the growth of this market.

Another key factor is the higher resolution achieved during centrifugation. Fixed-angle rotors reduce remixing of the separated sample layers (pellet and supernatant), resulting in sharper boundaries and more accurate separations. This is especially important for sensitive assays in proteomics, genomics, and biochemistry, where clear separation of components is crucial for downstream analysis.

By geography, with advanced healthcare infrastructure, North America boasts a highly developed healthcare system with extensive hospital and research laboratory networks. This supporting environment underpins a strong foundation of clinical diagnostics and life sciences research that depends on centrifugation for sample processing. Global leaders such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Beckman Coulter are headquartered or have major operations in North America, giving the region early access to product innovations, strong distribution networks, and robust after-sales service. North American labs are at the forefront in adopting automated, digitally integrated, and IoT-enabled centrifuge platforms, enhancing workflow, maintaining sample integrity, and ensuring interoperability with laboratory information systems (LIMS).

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=197749088

Key players in the laboratory centrifuges market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), KUBOTA Corporation (Japan), Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH (Germany), Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), NuAire (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Sartorius AG (Germany), HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH (Germany), Cardinal Health (US), Centurion Scientific (UK), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Haier Biomedical (China), Antylia Scientific, Heal Force (China), Benchmark Scientific (US), and VISION Scientific Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US):

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) is recognized as a leading player in the global laboratory centrifuges market. The company's strong brand recognition and extensive product portfolio in this market are its key strengths. To maintain its market leadership, the company focuses on R&D activities to develop and introduce new products. Over the past three years, the company has increased its R&D expenditure. Thermo Fisher Scientific also has a robust promotional strategy and participates in various trade shows, seminars, and workshops to promote its products. The company operates in more than 600 locations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Danaher (US)

Danaher Corporation (US) is a key player in the global laboratory centrifuges market. The acquisition of Beckman Coulter by Danaher, a major competitor in this market, was part of a strategy to expand their offerings. This acquisition allowed Danaher to broaden its product portfolio in clinical diagnostics by adding new and complementary products. The company also emphasizes product development, which led to the launch of the Avanti JXN-30 centrifuge. Over the past few years, Danaher has strengthened its business over four decades by acquiring and integrating new companies into a unified entity and improving them through the Danaher Business System (DBS), a set of distinctive management practices.

The company operates in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with 242 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide.

Eppendorf AG (Germany)

Eppendorf AG (Germany) is recognized as a top player in the global laboratory centrifuges market. Its leading market position is mainly due to its focus on product innovation. The company emphasizes developing its R&D capabilities, core competencies, and meeting customer and market needs. This approach has enabled Eppendorf to launch innovative products. It introduced its Multipurpose Centrifuge 5910 Ri, Refrigerated 24-place centrifuge 5425 R, and Refrigerated 24-place centrifuge 5425. These launches strengthened the company's product range, brand recognition, and helped it maintain its market position. Eppendorf has a strong presence across Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It also operates subsidiaries in more than 28 countries.

With the acquisition of a Japan-based centrifuge manufacturer, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Eppendorf now offers a range of durable high-speed, ultra-speed, and other centrifuges.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Life Science Instrumentation Market

Cell Culture Market

Cell Isolation Market

Pipette Calibrators Market

Lab Automation Market

Get access to the latest updates on Laboratory Centrifuges Companies and Laboratory Centrifuges Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg