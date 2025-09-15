LabConnect and OmniScience to Deliver First Agentic AI Solution for Real-Time Clinical Trial Lab Insights

Together we're unlocking the true potential of clinical trial lab data, bringing faster insights, smarter decisions, and better outcomes.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. and HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect, a leading global provider of central laboratory services today announced plans to form a strategic collaboration with OmniScience, the AI company behind Vivo , the first agentic AI control tower for clinical trials. Together, they will deliver the industry's first AI-driven solution enabling sponsors to gain intelligent, real-time insights from clinical trial lab data.

Faster Decisions and Smarter Oversight with LabConnect + Vivo

Clinical trial lab data is often siloed, complex, and delayed. This causes slow decision-making and introduces risk. By combining LabConnect's expertise in central lab testing and data management with OmniScience's Vivo platform, trial sponsors can now unify fragmented lab datasets, automate oversight, and surface risk signals that accelerate trial timelines and improve outcomes.

About Vivo: Real-Time Intelligence for Clinical Trials, Purpose-Built for Lab Data

Vivo is an AI-native clinical trial intelligence platform that transforms how teams interact with data across the clinical development lifecycle. Designed to unify disparate sources and deliver real-time insights, Vivo functions as a control tower equipping clinical, operational, safety, and data science teams with the clarity to act faster and more confidently. Vivo-Lab, a specialized implementation of Vivo, brings this same intelligence to laboratory data. Vivo-Lab streamlines lab workflows by surfacing critical trends, anomalies, and site-level discrepancies as they happen, helping teams move from reactive to proactive oversight in one of the most complex and variable data streams in clinical research.

Transforming Lab Data into Real-Time Action

"Our mission at OmniScience is to help trial teams see and act faster," said Angela Holmes, CEO and Co-Founder of OmniScience. "Partnering with LabConnect extends that vision by transforming lab data into real time actionable intelligence that sponsors can trust."

Wes Wheeler, CEO of LabConnect, added: "At LabConnect, we're committed to helping sponsors unlock the full potential of their lab data. By integrating OmniScience's transformative AI, we are shifting lab results from static reports into dynamic, actionable intelligence. Together, we're giving clinical operations teams the speed, agility, and precision they need to make smarter decisions, improve trial efficiency, and bring therapies to patients faster."

The partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to innovation in clinical development, bringing together LabConnect's technology-driven laboratory operations and OmniScience's AI-native approach to trial intelligence.

About LabConnect

LabConnect, LLC is the leading provider of Central Laboratory Services, FSP and Scientific Consulting, and Data Integration and Transformation Services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare & orphan diseases.

LabConnect's unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, world-class laboratories, easy access to major and emerging markets, and extensive specialized testing expertise means that drug development companies can rely on one provider for all their central laboratory service needs.

Learn more at www.labconnect.com and follow on LinkedIn .

About OmniScience

OmniScience is a leading AI company transforming clinical development with Vivo, the first agentic AI control tower purpose-built for clinical trials. Built by a team of PhD-trained clinical data scientists, Vivo unifies fragmented trial data, applies intelligent automation, and delivers real-time, explainable insights that help sponsors reduce costs, shorten timelines, and increase trial success rates. Award winning and recognized by programs including Johnson & Johnson's JLABS, NVIDIA Inception, and Google Cloud for AI, OmniScience is pioneering a new era of clinical trial intelligence to accelerate the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients.

