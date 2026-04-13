Lab Grown Diamond Market to Reach USD 59.2 Billion by 2032, Growing at 9.6% CAGR -- Allied Market Research

Rising Ethical Consumerism, CVD Technology Advancements, Surging Fashion Jewelry Demand, and Expanding Industrial Applications Drive Structural Growth in the Global Lab Grown Diamond Industry

WILMINGTON, Del., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has published a comprehensive report titled 'Lab Grown Diamond Market by Manufacturing Method (HPHT and CVD), Size (Below 2 Carat, 2–4 Carat, and Above 4 Carat), Nature (Colorless and Colored), and Application (Fashion and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.' According to the report, the global lab grown diamond market was valued at USD 24.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 59.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period. Increasing consumer preference for ethically sourced and sustainable alternatives, rapid advancements in diamond synthesis technologies, surging demand from the fashion jewelry sector, and expanding industrial applications are collectively positioning the lab grown diamond industry as one of the most transformative and high-growth segments within the global luxury goods and materials sector.

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Market Size & Growth

The global lab grown diamond market is experiencing one of the most consequential growth trajectories in the luxury goods and advanced materials landscape. From a valuation of USD 24.0 billion in 2022, the market is forecast to reach USD 59.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.6% across the forecast period — more than doubling in market size within a decade. This lab grown diamond market growth reflects the convergence of powerful structural demand forces, technological breakthroughs, and shifting consumer values that show no signs of moderating through 2032.

At the macro level, increasing consumer awareness of the environmental and ethical consequences of traditional diamond mining has been the single most consistent driver of lab grown diamond market demand. Mined diamonds are widely associated with habitat destruction, high carbon emissions, and unethical labor practices. In contrast, lab grown diamonds — produced in controlled environments using advanced synthesis techniques — carry significantly lower environmental footprints and are entirely free from conflict sourcing concerns. This ethical positioning is resonating powerfully with millennial and Gen Z consumers, who now represent the fastest-growing diamond purchasing demographic globally.

Complementing ethical demand is the powerful economic driver of affordability. Lab grown diamonds are typically priced 40–60% lower than their mined equivalents at comparable quality grades, dramatically expanding the addressable consumer base for diamond jewelry globally. The convergence of ethical appeal, price accessibility, and quality parity with natural diamonds is creating a structurally durable and expanding demand environment for the lab grown diamond industry through 2032.

Key Market Snapshot

Metric Value Market Size (2022) USD 24.0 Billion Market Forecast (2032) USD 59.2 Billion CAGR 9.6% (2023–2032) Leading Manufacturing Method CVD (>50% share) Fastest-Growing Method HPHT (9.8% CAGR) Leading Size Segment Below 2 Carat (>67% share) Leading Application Fashion (~75% share) Leading Nature Segment Colorless Dominant Region North America Fastest-Growing Region Asia-Pacific (11.2% CAGR)

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Key Market Insights

The global lab grown diamond industry is undergoing its most accelerated transformation in history. Several high-impact trends are redefining how diamonds are produced, marketed, and consumed — creating significant opportunity across the jewelry, technology, and industrial ecosystems.

Ethical and Sustainable Consumerism: The shift toward responsible luxury is reshaping purchasing behavior across global markets. Consumers — particularly millennials and Gen Z — are increasingly choosing lab grown diamonds as a responsible, sustainable alternative to mined diamonds. Lab grown diamond production uses up to 250 million fewer gallons of water annually compared to conventional mining, while generating significantly lower carbon emissions. This sustainability premium is becoming a decisive purchase driver across North America, Europe, and urban Asia-Pacific markets.

AI Integration and Digital Customization: Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the lab grown diamond market value chain. AI-powered platforms now enable consumers to virtually design engagement rings and fine jewelry with real-time 3D visualization, AI-guided cut and clarity recommendations, and instant pricing transparency. Companies such as Diamond Foundry, ALTR Created Diamonds, and Brilliant Earth are deploying AI customization tools that enhance consumer engagement and accelerate purchase conversion. This digital-first transformation is attracting a new generation of buyers who prioritize personalization, transparency, and seamless online purchasing.

Industrial Applications Expanding: Beyond fashion jewelry, lab grown diamonds are gaining critical traction in high-tech industrial applications — including semiconductor manufacturing, cutting tools, drilling equipment, quantum computing components, and power electronics. The unique physical properties of diamonds — extreme hardness, thermal conductivity, and electrical characteristics — make them indispensable in next-generation industrial and electronic applications, creating a structural demand layer independent of fashion cycles.

Market Segment Analysis

By Manufacturing Method — CVD Leads, HPHT Growing Fastest

The Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) segment held the highest share of lab grown diamond market revenue in 2022, accounting for more than 50% of total revenue. CVD technology — developed in the 1980s and continuously refined — offers lower production costs, reduced equipment footprint, and exceptional control over diamond purity and size. The CVD method is projected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. The HPHT segment, while second in revenue share, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.8% through 2032, as it produces diamonds chemically identical to naturally mined stones — a quality increasingly valued by premium jewelry buyers and industrial applications alike.

By Size — Below 2 Carat Dominates

The below 2 carat segment accounted for more than two-thirds of global lab grown diamond market revenue in 2022. Diamonds in this range are the most widely used for jewelry production — particularly engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, and necklaces — as well as industrial tooling applications. The same segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.2% through 2032, driven by sustained consumer demand for accessible luxury jewelry incorporating lab grown diamonds.

By Application — Fashion Anchors Revenue

The fashion segment held the largest application share in 2022, accounting for approximately 75% of total lab grown diamond market revenue. Lab grown diamonds are extensively used across engagement rings, fine jewelry, bracelets, necklaces, and high-end fashion accessories including luxury watches, designer handbags, and eyewear frames. The fashion segment is projected to maintain both revenue leadership and the fastest application CAGR of 10.0% through 2032. The industrial segment, while smaller in revenue contribution, is growing rapidly, driven by demand for diamond components in semiconductors, electronics, cutting machinery, and aerospace applications.

Regional Insights

North America — Revenue Leader of the Global Lab Grown Diamond Market

North America holds the dominant revenue share of the global lab grown diamond market, anchored by the United States — the world's single largest consumer of lab grown diamond jewelry. The region benefits from the highest consumer awareness of ethical sourcing, the deepest penetration of AI-powered customization platforms, and the most mature direct-to-consumer lab grown diamond retail ecosystem. Brands including Diamond Foundry, Brilliant Earth, Clean Origin, and MiaDonna have built strong consumer franchises within the U.S. market. Regulatory tailwinds — including FTC guidelines mandating transparent disclosure of lab grown diamond origins — are further reinforcing consumer trust and market development across North America.

Asia-Pacific — Fastest-Growing Region Through 2032

Asia-Pacific is positioned as the fastest-growing regional segment of the lab grown diamond market, projected to register a CAGR of 11.2% through 2032. China and India are the twin engines of this regional surge. China is the world's leading producer and exporter of lab grown diamonds, with rapidly scaling CVD production infrastructure and growing domestic luxury consumption. India — historically the global center of diamond cutting and polishing — is aggressively expanding into lab grown diamond manufacturing. In 2024, the Indian government allocated USD 283 million to establish an India Centre for Lab Grown Diamonds at IIT Madras, aimed at developing indigenous production technologies. India's 2024 export incentives further attracted USD 800 million in new investments into Gujarat-based CVD production. Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are emerging as significant demand markets, driven by their affluent consumer bases and growing industrial diamond requirements for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.

Europe — Sustainability Regulation and Premium Demand

Europe's lab grown diamond market is shaped by stringent sustainability regulations, a strong consumer preference for ethical luxury, and the presence of globally influential jewelry brands. Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands are the primary demand markets. The EU's sustainability agenda — including disclosure requirements for carbon footprints across luxury supply chains — is actively accelerating adoption of lab grown diamonds as brands seek to demonstrate ESG credibility. In December 2025, De Beers' research division Element Six deepened its focus on industrial lab grown diamond production for high-tech applications including semiconductor and power electronics manufacturing.

LAMEA — Emerging Opportunity Across Gulf, Latin America, and Africa

The LAMEA region represents the lab grown diamond market's highest long-term growth opportunity. In the Middle East, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are emerging as significant luxury consumption markets for lab grown diamond jewelry, with Saudi Arabia allocating SAR 500 million to support domestic CVD producers under its Vision 2030 program. Damas Jewellery's 2024 launch of nitrogen-doped yellow CVD diamonds — priced 60% below natural equivalents — demonstrated the Gulf market's appetite for accessible premium alternatives. Latin America, led by Brazil and Mexico, is growing rapidly as rising middle-class prosperity drives luxury jewelry consumption. Africa's industrial diamond demand is expanding alongside infrastructure development across Sub-Saharan economies.

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Key Players

The global lab grown diamond market is served by a competitive landscape spanning specialized producers, vertically integrated luxury brands, technology-driven manufacturers, and industrial diamond suppliers. Key companies active in the lab grown diamond industry include De Beers Group (Lightbox), Diamond Foundry Inc., Swarovski AG, ABD Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd., New Diamond Technology LLC, Diam Concept, WD Advanced Materials LLC, Bhanderi Prime Lab Grown CVD Diamonds, Clean Origin LLC, ALTR Created Diamonds, MiaDonna, Brilliant Earth, Mittal Diamonds, and Scio Diamond Technology Corporation. These leading players are intensifying investment in CVD and HPHT technology advancement, AI-powered retail platforms, blockchain-based diamond traceability, and industrial-grade diamond production for semiconductor and power electronics applications.

Key Recent Industry Developments

Diamond Foundry EUR 2.35 Billion Semiconductor Facility (December 2025): Diamond Foundry invested approximately EUR 2.35 billion in a synthetic diamond wafer manufacturing facility in Trujillo, Spain — supported by the European Investment Bank — establishing Europe's largest high-tech diamond hub for 5G, electric vehicle, and power electronics semiconductor applications.

De Beers Tracr Diamond Traceability Expansion (May 2024): De Beers announced that starting in 2025, its Tracr blockchain platform will provide verified country-of-origin information for rough diamonds above 1.25 carats, aligning with G7 diamond import regulations and elevating global traceability standards across the lab grown diamond market.

India Government LGD Investment (February 2024): The Indian government allocated USD 283 million to establish the India Centre for Lab Grown Diamonds at IIT Madras, targeting development of indigenous CVD production technologies and expanding lab grown diamond applications beyond jewelry into advanced industrial sectors.

Fenix Diamonds & Dholakia Partnership — Lusix Acquisition (November 2024): Fenix Diamonds and Dholakia Lab-Grown Diamond announced a strategic partnership to jointly acquire Israeli lab grown diamond grower Lusix for USD 4 million — reflecting accelerating consolidation among mid-market lab grown diamond producers globally.

Trent (Tata Group) LGD Brand Launch — 'Pome' (October 2024): Tata Group's fashion retail company Trent launched its lab grown diamond jewelry brand 'Pome', marking the entry of one of India's largest conglomerates into the lab grown diamond consumer market and signaling accelerating mainstream retail adoption in the Asia-Pacific region.

Analyst Review

Allied Market Research positions the global lab grown diamond market as a compulsory, durable, and structurally superior investment within the global luxury goods and advanced materials sector. Three structural forces combine to make this case: the irreversible consumer shift toward ethical and sustainable luxury, the rapid democratization of high-quality lab grown diamonds through CVD cost reduction, and the expanding role of diamonds in next-generation industrial and semiconductor applications that create demand entirely independent of fashion market cycles. The transition from niche alternative to mainstream luxury — where lab grown diamond jewelry commands premium shelf space in global retailers, brand flagships, and online-first platforms — is the most consequential commercial shift underway in the diamond industry. With Asia-Pacific and LAMEA adding tens of billions in incremental demand through 2032, and sustainability mandates making ethical sourcing a non-negotiable prerequisite for luxury brand positioning, the lab grown diamond market presents a compelling, multi-decade opportunity for investors, manufacturers, retailers, and technology developers alike.

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