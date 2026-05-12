Lab Automation Market worth $8.62 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Lab Automation Market is projected to grow from about USD 6.60 billion in 2026 to USD 8.62 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Browse 320 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Lab Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Lab Automation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.60 billion

USD 6.60 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.62 billion

USD 8.62 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.6%

Lab Automation Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the automated workstations segment accounted for the largest market share of 40.2% in 2025.

By application, the drug discovery segment accounted for 39.0% of the lab automation market in 2025.

By region, the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

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The main factors driving the demand for lab automation solutions include the need for high-throughput testing, the growth of omics research, and the desire for more accurate results in laboratory procedures. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases has led to increased investment in research and development, as well as a need for quicker diagnoses, both of which contribute to the growing adoption of automation in laboratories.

The software segment is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

The lab automation market is segmented by product type into automated workstations, off-the-shelf automated work cells, robotic systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, software, and other lab automation solutions. Among these, the software segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Laboratories require robust solutions for data integrity and traceability, which has led to the emergence of several important sub-segments within this software category. These include LIMS, ELNs, LES, and SDMS. The LIMS market is driven by the increasing need to manage large volumes of data efficiently. The demand for ELNs is further heightened by regulatory compliance requirements, intellectual property protection, and the effective management of laboratory instruments. Additionally, LES provides a paperless environment that enhances workflow productivity, contributing to market growth. Another key factor driving demand for SDMS is the growing need to collect and manage large volumes of data. As laboratories continuously seek ways to optimize their processes and boost productivity, the growth of these software solutions will remain a crucial element of the lab automation market.

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The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

By application, the largest segment of lab automation is drug discovery, which involves highly complex, labor-intensive processes. Automation technologies help streamline compound testing and high-throughput screening stages. In addition to efficiently identifying potential drug candidates, these technologies reduce labor costs and shorten the time required to bring a drug to market. Companies like Agilent Technologies (US), PerkinElmer (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), and Beckman Coulter (US) offer automation-specific solutions that can manage complete assay setups while minimizing the risk of human error. The rising demand for innovative therapeutics in oncology, neurology, and infectious diseases will continue to drive significant demand for automated solutions in the drug discovery segment of the lab automation market.

The hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share in 2025.

The healthcare sector, particularly hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, requires high-throughput and efficient automation solutions. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, emerging infectious disease outbreaks, and the need for rapid diagnostics have made it essential for laboratories to automate their processes. Automation helps reduce processing time, minimize human error, and enhance the accuracy of results. Key automation technologies include sample handling systems, liquid processing, and data management, enabling laboratories to conduct hundreds of tests without compromising quality. In conclusion, the ongoing automation of hospital and diagnostic laboratories is crucial in the lab automation market, as it boosts productivity and significantly improves turnaround times.

The US held the largest share of the North American market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the lab automation market in North America will be primarily led by the United States. This dominance is attributed to several key factors: the country boasts one of the most advanced healthcare infrastructures, hosts a number of prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and is dedicated to investing in research and development to create innovative automated solutions. Additionally, the growth of this market will be driven by the increasing demand for efficient laboratory procedures, necessary to manage the rising volume of diagnostic tests and the development of new drugs. Healthcare innovations and the adoption of new technologies, supported by the US government, are further boosting demand for automated systems to enhance productivity and precision. Moreover, laboratories are quickly integrating new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and robotics, which solidifies the leading position of the US in the lab automation market across North America.

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Top Companies in Lab Automation Market:

The Top Companies in Lab Automation Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Revvity (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Waters Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), bioMérieux (France), Hamilton Company (US), and Hudson Robotics (US).

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