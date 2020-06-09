La Tablita Is Ready to Welcome You Back

Vegans can look forward to a list of plant-based specialties including all-time favorite starters like guacamole and nachos, as well as cool new options like Ensalada de Nopales (cactus salad) and Tortilla Soup. The menu will also include a full list of yummy vegan tacos for only AED 18, the likes of Dorado de Frijol and Tiradito de Aguacate (Tortilla, thin avocado slices, cucumber, onion, lime and chili). In addition to other favorites like Baja de Elote, Fajitas Veganas (Vegan Fajitas) and Nopales - all made with different combinations of delicious fresh ingredients like beans, corn, avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes, cactus and Mexican herbs.

Holding the fort, La Tablita's Chef de Cuisine Ivan Vidal's quirky colorful creations will surely leave you wanting for more, his favorite recommendations include Molcajete and of course Tres Leches (vanilla sponge cake soaked with Leches milk, whipped cream and fresh berries).

From the "all you can eat" Taco Tuesdays menu available every Tuesday, Chef Ivan recommends you try the Carnitas Taco (Braised duck, onion and coriander) and Huitlacoche Taco (Mexican black corn mushroom, onion, garlic and epazote herb)

The lively Mexican restaurant is all set to open their doors and will continue to follow the local authority guidelines, in terms of social distancing and practicing the highest industry standards to ensure hygiene and cleanliness.

A la carte, Daily

Taco Tuesdays, Weekly / "All you can eat" tacos at AED 119 per person

Opening hours: Daily 6.00PM – 10.00PM

Location: Lobby Level of Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai

Find out more at www.latablitadubai.com

For reservations and enquiries, email latablita.reservation@hyatt.com or call 04 553 1212

Follow La Tablita on Instagram and Facebook @LaTablitaDubai

ABOUT LA TABLITA

La Tablita is an award-wining Mexican restaurant and bar. Located close to Downtown Dubai, the restaurant offers a gloriously authentic taste of Mexican street food. Chef de Cuisine Ivan Vidal takes his position at La Tablita as the master in the kitchen. He has gained much recognition over the years for adding his distinctive flair to classic Mexican cuisine. Guests can enjoy a vibrant and lively atmosphere similar to a street side Taqueria with the menu showcasing everyday Mexican dining including 'The Taco Shop' featuring 16 selections of tacos. Diners have much to choose from, savoring a broad selection of dishes including quesadillas, nachos and fajitas. A must try for those with a sweet tooth are the tres leches dessert and churros. La Tablita's interior, filled with artwork from up-and-coming local artists, reflect a modern Mexico and give the venue an urban 'street art' flavor. Contemporary notes are evident throughout the venue in beautifully crafted wooden furniture, whilst a nod to Mexican folklore and street culture decorates the walls through different artworks. With a friendly, informal atmosphere and attentive service comes exquisite food at very competitive prices in which visitors can delight daily from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

