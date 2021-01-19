La Liste, the world's best restaurant selection, reveals special awards for 2021 recognizing commitment, resilience and innovation across the global gastronomy sector

La Liste is also publishing the first edition of Gastronomy Observer

(free download at www.laliste.com/en/gastronomyobserver)

PARIS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2021 kicks off with two initiatives which respond to the pandemic for La Liste, a prominent restaurant finder and worldwide classification since 2015. In solidarity with chefs and restaurants around the world, La Liste has canceled its annual ranking and today reveals a set of new special awards and an in-depth new publication, Gastronomy Observer, which draws on the guide's unmatched database to unearth emerging insights and innovations across our global food culture.

La Liste is best known for publishing its annual top 1,000 best restaurants in the world, powered by the almost 900 sources which feed its algorithm. Guy Savoy, Paris, Eric Ripert, Le Bernardin, New York, Seiji Yamamoto, Ryugin, Tokyo and Yosuke Suga, Sugalabo, Tokyo, retain their #1 position on La Liste Top 1,000 for another year.

10 Special Awards recognize 30 chefs, restaurants or concepts from 18 countries, all of them perfect examples of innovating, "pivoting" to feed our new culinary appetites and shaping tomorrow's gastronomy.

Ghanaian chef Selassie Atadika, a trailblazer for "New African" cuisines, receives the New Destination Champion Award sponsored by Moët Hennessy. French selection is French Flanders lead by Florent Ladeyn, Auberge Vert-Mont;

Spain's Dabiz Muñoz wins the Innovation Award sponsored by Rungis International Market, for his GoXo fast-casual delivery empire. French selection is Olivier Nasti for his numerous initiatives from food truck to drive-in and takeaway menus with famous chefs;

Mashama Bailey, the breakout star of Southern cooking from Georgia and diversity ambassador, US, takes home the Game Changer Award – Inclusivity

Digital Influencer Award: Simone Zanoni, Italian chef of Le George at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, and his family digital success, Casa Zanoni;

Ethical and Sustainability Award, sponsored by Accor Live Limitless: Matt Orlando from zero-waste Amass restaurant, Copenhagen. France selection is Nadia Sammut from Auberge La Fenière;

Community Spirit Award: the Covid-19 Playbook from Hong Kong Black Sheep Restaurants. French selection is Chefs for Caregivers lead by Elysée palace head chef Guillaume Gomez and Stéphane Méjanès;

Talents of the Year, sponsored by Moët Hennessy: Peruvian Francesca Ferreyros, French Mory Sacko, Italian Antonio Bueno, British Daniel Smith and Philippine Josh Boutwood;

Openings of the Year: CocoCouture in St Petersburg, Kol in London, Euphoria by Jason Tan in Singapore and Ever in Chicago;

Hidden Gem Awards: La Femme du Boucher in Marseille, France, Nur in Fez, Morocco, Koks in the Faroe Islands, Le Café Suisse in Switzerland, Langouste in Serbia, Willows Inn on Lummi Island, US, D'Berto in Spain, 102 House in Foshan, China;

: in , in Fez, , in the , in , in Serbia, on , US, in , in Foshan, ; Artisan and Authenticity Award: French Ferme de la Ruchotte, Japanese Masashi Yamada and Mexican Las Quince Letras.

Gastronomy Observer tells the story of a tumultuous year through the restaurant finder's database as well as academic studies, journalism and interviews. It illustrates and praises the great efforts of restaurateurs to feed others while developing new ways to survive amid multiple lockdowns. But it doesn't shy away from the dark side of the industry, and also covers abusive kitchen culture, hospitality's diversity problem, and #MeToo in restaurants.

Hélène Pietrini, newly appointed managing director of La Liste, says: "Despite repeated closures and low morale, the restaurant sector never gives up. La Liste wants to be the catalyst to support restaurants' recovery by recognizing exceptional individuals who stand up to the crisis and shape the future of gastronomy".

La Liste powerful app is able to locate more than 25,000 restaurants in 200 countries, more than any other restaurant guide. Download our app for free available on Android and IOS in nine languages: laliste.app.linl/download

