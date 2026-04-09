La Caisse and Prologis Launch Pan-European Logistics Joint Venture

A EUR 1 billion seed portfolio in logistics assets across France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK will anchor the launch of the joint venture.

La Caisse will hold 70% interest, with Prologis serving as operating partner and contributing asset management and development expertise.

The platform will grow through disciplined acquisitions and development in Europe's core logistics markets.

MONTRÉAL and SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La Caisse (formerly CDPQ), a global investment group, and Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) today announce an agreement to create Prologis Logistics Investment Venture Europe (PLIVE), a new pan–European joint venture focused on acquiring, developing and operating high-quality logistics properties.

La Caisse and Prologis will hold 70% and 30% interests, respectively, with governance rights shared between the partners. Prologis will provide specialized asset management and development expertise as the operating partner of the platform.

The PLIVE launch portfolio will provide immediate scale in Europe's key logistics corridors and a strong foundation for demand-led, long-term growth. This venture builds on an established relationship between the two firms dating back to 2019, when they formed a logistics joint venture in Brazil.

With approximately EUR 1 billion in seed assets (CAD 1.6 billion), the platform will initially combine income-generating properties and development sites contributed by both partners. This will include approximately 844,000 square metres of Class A logistics space across France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

"We have seen Prologis' best-in-class capabilities to drive returns firsthand through our partnership in Brazil, and we are building on our combined strengths to create a truly consolidated pan-European platform. This joint venture brings together Prologis' deep hands-on operational expertise and our vision to actively transform assets to enhance long-term value," said Rana Ghorayeb, Executive Vice-President and Head of Real Estate at La Caisse. "Together, we will gain greater exposure to the European logistics sector, strengthen execution, and maximize the performance and scale of our logistics portfolio."

"Our partnership with La Caisse is built on years of working together and delivering results," said Ted Eliopoulos, Managing Director, Strategic Capital, Prologis. "Together, we're expanding that success in Europe—combining long-term capital with our operating platform to scale high-quality logistics assets across key markets."

The partners plan to expand the platform through acquisitions and development across key European logistics corridors, leveraging Prologis' sourcing, development and operating platform.

While the PLIVE platform will benefit from a shared pipeline of opportunities, Prologis will manage the properties, including accelerating leasing and development, with major strategic and financial decisions made jointly. The joint venture reflects the companies' confidence in the long-term fundamentals of the European logistics sector, as companies reshape supply chains, move production closer to home and continue to invest in e-commerce.

The transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to La Caisse.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we're active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2025, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 517 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.



ABOUT PROLOGIS STRATEGIC CAPITAL

Strategic Capital is Prologis' asset management business, which invests alongside institutional partners in logistics real estate and generates durable fee-based revenue while expanding the company's global presence and leveraging its operating platform. The business manages $102 billion in assets, including $67 billion of third-party capital.

ABOUT PROLOGIS

The world runs on logistics. At Prologis, we don't just lead the industry, we define it. We create the intelligent infrastructure that powers global commerce, seamlessly connecting the digital and physical worlds. From agile supply chains to clean energy solutions, our ecosystems help your business move faster, operate smarter and grow sustainably. With unmatched scale, innovation and expertise, Prologis is a category of one–not just shaping the future of logistics but building what comes next. Learn more at Prologis.com.

For more information

La Caisse

CONRAD HARRINGTON

+ 1 514 847-5493

charrington@lacaisse.com

Prologis - San Francisco (Global)

JENNIFER NELSON

+1 415-733-9409

jnelson2@prologis.com

Prologis - Amsterdam (European)

CIAN MAC EOCHAIDH

+31 62 168 9697

cmaceochaidh@prologis.com