LA Auto Show Tickets Now On Sale For SoCal To Discover Latest And Greatest Vehicles In-Person

General Admission, VIP and Select Packages Available to Experience the Most Diverse Range of Brands & Vehicles at Any 2021 Auto Event

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® (LA Auto Show®), the leading annual auto and lifestyle in-person event, has announced that tickets are now on sale. New car shoppers and automotive enthusiasts will once again be able to discover and experience the newest vehicles and personal mobility options at the Los Angeles Convention Center between November 19-28.

The LA Auto Show's one million square feet of indoor/outdoor space will showcase the newest electric, hydrogen, and gas-powered vehicles, aftermarket brands, and personal mobility scooters to meet a two-year pent-up demand for in-person engagement and entertainment.

With the rising interest in zero-emission vehicles (ZEV), the show will debut an indoor Electric Vehicle (EV) Test Track. Electrify America will be the official charging provider for the 45,000 square-foot track area, allowing visitors to ask questions and interact directly with the company behind the largest public fast-charging network in the United States, as well as choose from a diverse selection of EV models to test ride.

Held in the country's electric vehicle epicenter and the world's car culture capital—this year's event will feature the nation's most robust mix of EV and gas-powered vehicles for consumers and prospective buyers to see all their options in a no sales-pressure environment.

"We are proud to be an integral part of SoCal automobile culture and EV innovation, and a must-attend event on the calendar," said Lisa Kaz, CEO and owner of the LA Auto Show. "This year, visitors will have the broadest range of cars, trucks, and SUVs, as well as interactive experiences to discover with family and friends in a safe and comfortable environment that always has something for everyone to enjoy."

Highlights include:

Test Drives: over a dozen brands will offer test drives showcasing their latest technology and new features.

Outdoor Experiences: enjoy exhilarating driving courses with Camp Jeep, Ford Bronco, Volkswagen, and more.

The Garage: a favorite destination, the LA Auto Show aftermarket showcase is where car culture lives—featuring an eclectic mix of custom and lifestyle brands.

Art Center College of Design : discover the latest work from Southern California's premier design institute and book your spot to sketch alongside world-renowned vehicle designers.

: discover the latest work from premier design institute and book your spot to sketch alongside world-renowned vehicle designers. The Lost Corvettes Final Sweepstakes: donate to support U.S. veterans for a chance to put a classic Corvette in your garage, including the first generation 1953 model.

Galpin's Hall of Customs: home to jaw-dropping customized rides, classics, and exotic vehicles.

The LA Auto Show will be cashless this year; tickets can be purchased online at laautoshow.com/tickets or at ticketing kiosks onsite with a credit card. Individual tickets, family, and VIP packages include:

Any Day General Admission Tickets: Adult $20 , Senior $12 , Child $6

, Senior , Child VIP Early Entry on Saturdays and Sundays: Adult $40 , Child $12

, Child VIP Group Tours on Saturdays and Sundays: Adult $95 , Child $40

, Child Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving Family Four-Packs: $60

Special programs and ticketing offers for military and first responders will be announced in September. For group sizes over 20, attendees can contact the LA Auto Show directly for group pricing.

The LA Auto Show will be operated in full accordance with all safety protocols required by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. For the latest information and guidelines as the show approaches, visit LAAutoShow.com.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts, and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

About Electrify America, LLC

Electrify America LLC, the largest open ultra-fast DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to have more than 1,700 total charging stations with over 9,500 chargers by end 2025. During this period, the company will be expanding to 49 states and the District of Columbia, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly.

Companies interested in participating in the upcoming LA Auto Show and/or its media and industry days (AutoMobility LA), please contact Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show at terri@laautoshow.com. For press inquiries, please email Kat Kirsch at media@laautoshow.com.

