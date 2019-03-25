L'Oréal Professionnel Kicks Off Its 110 Year Anniversary Celebrations With a Star-studded Opening Party at the Iconic Carrousel Du Louvre in Paris

Hosted by Nathalie Roos, President of L'Oréal's Professional Products Division and Marion Brunet, International General Manager of L'Oréal Professionnel, with the presence of L'Oréal Professionnel international spokesperson, Alexa Chung, the opening party gathered 1700 Hair Artists from over 40 countries to share with them the brand's French savoir-faire and latest innovations. Guests were also treated to phenomenal live musical showcases from internationally acclaimed artists Juliette Armanet, Hollysiz and DJ Sets with Kiddy Smile followed by Ofenbach.

A dazzling défilé to showcase La French, Art of Hair Coloring

Starring 42 international models styled by hair gurus, including Anna Cleveland, Debrah Show and Georgina Grenville, styled by hair gurus such as Adir Abergel, Anh Co Tran, Khun Gong, Godhands Joe as well as Odile Gilbert and John Nollet, , the exclusive Hair Show paid homage to L'Oréal Professionnel's roots and to the quintessentially natural and chic French style, with its blend of laid-back attitude and sophistication, revered across the world. The show was broadcast live on social media to all our communities across the globe.

Guests were also invited to discover 110 years of innovation through all L'Oréal Professionnel iconic products but also the new product innovation MAJIREL GLOW and the Beauty Tech innovation STYLE MY HAIR PRO, L'Oréal Professional's brand new app, designed to transform the in-salon hair color consultation and ensure memorable experiences for consumers, An all-in-one haircolor application with a 3D try-on technology and an exclusive digital swatch book to offer a modern, immersive and tailor-made experience. And it's live with already more than 20 000 hairdressers using the app in their salon.

Amongst the star-studded attendees at last night's opening party were Catherine Deneuve, Alexa Chung, Virginie Ledoyen, Elsa Zylberstein, Ellen Von Unwerth, Stefi Celma, Alexandra Golovanoff, Camille Charrière, Alexis Mabille, Franck Provost.

Three days of discovery, innovation and inspiration

As part of the ongoing festivities, L'Oréal Professionnel has also organised for all its partners today and tomorrow at the Palais de Tokyo, an another emblematic place in Paris, a series of workshops and masterclasses led by a range of prestigious hosts, speakers and mentors. These sessions will be exploring the brand's signature theme, La French Art of Hair coloring, sharing the brand's unique French touch, as well as new product and digital innovations, with the upcoming launch Majirel Glow and the exclusive in salon app Style My Hair Pro, to continue pioneering, sharing new skills and creating an exciting future for the hairdressing profession. To top it all off, L'Oréal Professionnel will be hosting this Monday evening the international grand final and winners' celebration of the Style & Colour Trophy at the Salle Pleyel in Paris.

Photo credit: Stephane Feugère

About L'Oréal Professionnel

L'Oréal Professionnel is the leading professional brand worldwide that pioneering hair artistry with innovation across three main areas of expertise: the Art of Hair Coloring, the Science of Haircare and the mastery of styling. Around 66 countries, L'Oréal Professionnel represents 300 000 salons. L'Oréal Professionnel has become a premium salon-exclusive brand, which co-develops products and services with Hair Artists, the best in their category, from all over the world. L'Oréal Professionnel empowers its million of Hair Artists to master and make all women stand out and feel unique. L'Oréal Professionnel is partner of major fashion shows in Paris, New York, London and Milan and can be found on backstages all over the world. The brand ambition is to maintain global leadership by always being connected to what women crave for everywhere in the world and building innovative services and exclusive and memorable in salon experiences via cutting edge innovations.

