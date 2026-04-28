Kyriba Brings AFP, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Circle Into a Single AI-Orchestrated Treasury Platform

J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Circle integrations solve real treasury problems - at enterprise scale

AFP and Kyriba joint co-branded certificate gives treasury teams a framework to act on stablecoins with confidence

New Advanced Liquidity Planning and FX risk management solutions built for the pace of modern treasury

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate treasury is at an inflection point. The GENIUS Act, signed into law in July 2025, eliminated the single biggest barrier to stablecoin adoption - regulatory uncertainty that 73% of executives cited as their top concern. Real-time payment expectations are now table stakes. And treasurers are being held accountable for every basis point of idle cash while navigating CFO questions about blockchain settlement they couldn't have anticipated two years ago.

At KyribaLive 2026, Kyriba, the global leader in liquidity performance, announced three landmark collaborations and two new platform solutions designed to meet that moment: giving treasury teams the tools, governance, and confidence to move forward without moving recklessly.

Treasury teams can now settle cross-border payments in near real time, execute money market investments without leaving their treasury management systems, and access the first professional certificate for stablecoin in treasury - within a single platform powered by agentic AI that keeps human judgment at the center.

Melissa Di Donato, Chair and Chief Executive Officer at Kyriba, said: "Corporate treasury is being asked to move faster, manage greater complexity, and operate with absolute trust and control - often all at once. The innovations announced at KyribaLive 2026 reflect our commitment to leading the industry forward, not just responding to it. Kyriba is setting the standard for what the next generation of treasury technology looks like."

Three Collaborations That Solve Real Treasury Problems

Each collaboration removes a real bottleneck from the treasury workflow, orchestrated by Kyriba's Trusted Agentic AI (TAI):

Circle, one of the world's leading financial platform companies and the issuer of USDC[1] through its regulated entities, is collaborating with Kyriba to integrate USDC directly into Kyriba's enterprise treasury platform. Paired with Kyriba's Trusted Agentic AI (TAI), the integration enables treasury teams to begin putting digital dollars to work within the systems, controls, and workflows they already use. With cross-border payments exceeding $194 trillion annually, the ability to settle in near real time rather than waiting 1 to 3 business days, represents a step change for the corporate treasury.



Read the Circle and Kyriba joint press release here.

Morgan Money, J.P. Morgan Asset Management's institutional liquidity platform is being embedded directly into Kyriba. Powered by TAI, the experience surfaces recommended actions based on each organization's cash horizon, yield objectives, liquidity needs, and policy constraints, with no hard coded rules, responding dynamically to each organization's context. Treasury teams can review recommendations, make adjustments, and execute with confidence, while maintaining full visibility, control, and auditability throughout the process.



Read the Morgan Money and Kyriba joint press release here.

The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) has teamed up with Kyriba to launch the industry's first Stablecoins & On-Chain Liquidity in Treasury Certificate — a co-branded, CTP-credited professional certificate; gaining the certificate could earn approximately 7.8 CTP credits. Available June 2026 to Kyriba customers via Kyriba Elevate, it gives treasury teams a trusted framework to evaluate and implement stablecoin with confidence. Kyriba will offer complimentary access to the first 500 customers who enroll through Kyriba Elevate, reinforcing the company's commitment to arming treasury teams with the knowledge they need to lead confidently in this emerging space.



Read the AFP and Kyriba joint press release here.

Built for today's pace and complexity

Where the collaborations expand what treasurers can do, Kyriba's two new capabilities address how they do it:

Advanced Liquidity Planning helps treasury teams move beyond static spreadsheets. The solution enables dynamic scenario modeling, automated data consolidation, and real-time visibility across entities—giving Treasury teams and CFOs the clarity they need to make faster decisions in volatile markets. Kyriba customers already reduce liquidity planning time from 10 hours per week to 1.3 hours, while enhancing cash yield by up to $2.07 million annually. Advanced Liquidity Planning will make that the standard, not the exception*.

helps treasury teams move beyond static spreadsheets. The solution enables dynamic scenario modeling, automated data consolidation, and real-time visibility across entities—giving Treasury teams and CFOs the clarity they need to make faster decisions in volatile markets. Kyriba customers already reduce liquidity planning time from 10 hours per week to 1.3 hours, while enhancing cash yield by up to $2.07 million annually. Advanced Liquidity Planning will make that the standard, not the exception*. Advanced FX automates exposure validation, hedge application, and workflow controls for organizations managing daily hedging programs - reducing manual effort and improving risk outcomes at speed. Kyriba customers have already seen up to $3.1 million in reduced FX volatility impact.

"By integrating automated FX data into our decision-making process, we have significantly reduced the manual tracking and reporting. Also, we have been able to optimize our hedging strategy, tailoring it to market conditions with much greater accuracy." says Jaemin Kim, Director, Treasury at Uber. Advanced FX is built to deliver that at an even greater speed and scale.

"Finance leaders consistently tell me that trust and data agility are their top concerns," says Kevin Permenter, Research Director, Enterprise Application, IDC. "Trusted to Transform" speaks directly to those needs. By enhancing accuracy and control, these updates allow treasury teams to act with greater certainty and speed. It's about providing the clarity teams need to shift from reactive data checking to proactive, informed leadership."

KyribaLive 2026, held April 27-29 in Las Vegas, brought together over 1,000 treasury and finance professionals for more than 55 sessions, alongside hands-on user training, executive keynotes, and peer networking.

The event also recognized innovation and excellence across Kyriba's customer and partner community.

Customer Excellence Award recipients represented five of the world's largest enterprises across defense, aerospace, healthcare and financial services, organizations using Kyriba to modernize critical treasury infrastructure at global scale. Honorees included Lockheed Martin, Related Companies, McKesson Corporation and SNC.

Partners honored:

Kyriba also celebrated a select group of consulting and technology partners for their outstanding contributions to customer success and treasury innovation including:

Clearsulting

Workday

Kyriba also unveiled a fully revamped Partner Program at the Partner Summit on April 27th, introducing a structured, tier-based framework with clear partner benefits, streamlined access to Kyriba resources, and a scalable path for growth - reflecting the company's deepened investment in its partner ecosystem.

The event's theme, "Trusted to Transform," underscores Kyriba's role in helping treasury teams modernize critical infrastructure with confidence while maintaining the controls required for mission–critical financial operations.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba is the global leader in liquidity performance, trusted to transform how CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity amid economic complexity.

As a secure, transparent and scalable SaaS solution trusted by 4,000 customers, Kyriba delivers governed intelligence and financial automation through innovative technologies, including its trusted agentic AI (TAI), bringing precision, efficiency, and confidence to financial operations.

With an expansive ecosystem of banking, technology and consulting partners, Kyriba's platform powers 3.6 billion bank transactions and $51 trillion in payments across 10,000 banks annually – helping companies gain enterprise-wide visibility, ensure financial stability, and outperform their business strategy.

Media Contact - Kyriba:

Connie Rowlands

Head of External Communications, Kyriba

connie.rowlands@kyriba.com

+44 7388 960187

Notes to Editors

Kyriba 2026 CFO Survey (1,400 CFOs): https://www.kyriba.com/reports/2026-cfo-survey-confidence/

https://www.kyriba.com/reports/2026-cfo-survey-confidence/ Kyriba Trusted Agentic AI (TAI): https://www.kyriba.com/products/agentic-ai-tai/

https://www.kyriba.com/products/agentic-ai-tai/ EY-Parthenon stablecoin research: https://www.ey.com/content/dam/ey-unified-site/ey-com/en-us/insights/financial-services/documents/cs-eyp-stablecoin-survey.pdf

https://www.ey.com/content/dam/ey-unified-site/ey-com/en-us/insights/financial-services/documents/cs-eyp-stablecoin-survey.pdf KyribaLive 2026 News hub: https://www.kyriba.com/products/kyribalive26-news/

*Operational data cited is drawn from Kyriba's internal analysis of customer platform data based on 710 validated discoveries across 19 industries as of April 2026.

[1] USDC is issued by regulated affiliates of Circle. See Circle's list of regulatory authorizations at circle.com/legal/licenses.