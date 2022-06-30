Kyowa Kirin Expands License Agreement with Synaffix and Takes Exclusive Target Rights Based on Latest Positive ADC Data

Kyowa Kirin expands the license agreement with one new ADC to a total of three ADC programs

Kyowa Kirin also exercises exclusive target option for development and commercialization against an undisclosed ADC target

Decisions driven by highly competitive preclinical therapeutic index demonstrated by Kyowa Kirin's lead program that was built by using Synaffix ADC technology

Triggers $5 million immediate payment to Synaffix and total potential payments for the first ADC program alone of up to $171m plus royalties on commercial sales

AMSTERDAM, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V. (Synaffix), a biotechnology company focused on commercializing its clinical-stage platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index, today announces that Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE:4151), a global specialty pharmaceutical company that strives to create new value through the pursuit of advances in life sciences and technologies, has expanded the license agreement with Synaffix (announced in August 2021) by adding a third ADC target to its research evaluation and development efforts under this deal. In addition it exercised its option to take exclusive development and commercialization rights for an undisclosed ADC target under the terms of this agreement.

This follows a successful initial research collaboration between the companies whereby Kyowa Kirin has demonstrated a highly competitive preclinical therapeutic index for its lead program under this collaboration, prepared from a Kyowa Kirin antibody using Synaffix's ADC technology.

The technology licensed from Synaffix include GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™, and multiple toxSYN™ linker-payloads, which allow for the drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) to be tailored to 1, 2 or 4 to optimize the therapeutic index of the ADC.

Under the terms of the amended license agreement, Synaffix will receive an immediate payment of $5 million and is eligible to receive total potential payments for the first ADC program alone of up to $171m plus royalties on commercial sales.

Floris van Delft, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Synaffix, said: "We are thrilled with the successful ADC data, expansion of this license agreement and to see a leading global pharmaceutical company like Kyowa Kirin deploying Synaffix ADC technology in order to fulfill its mission of improving the lives of patients with cancer worldwide."

About Synaffix B.V.

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform. In addition to GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ technology, the toxSYN™ linker-payload platform rounds out a fully complementary technology platform that enables any company with an antibody to develop proprietary best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the manufacturing technology as well as the resulting products through at least 2039. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen, Innovent Biologics, ProfoundBio, Kyowa Kirin, Genmab and Macrogenics.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, European, life science-focused investor syndicate that includes Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and M Ventures.

For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com.

About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology

Synaffix' proprietary ADC technology platform consists of GlycoConnect™, HydraSpace™ and toxSYN™ technologies. Both GlycoConnect™ and HydraSpace™ are clinical-stage technologies that enable best-in-class ADCs with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability.

GlycoConnect™ is a conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 formats. HydraSpace™ is a compact and highly polar spacer technology that is designed to further enhance therapeutic index, particularly with hydrophobic payloads. toxSYN™ is a linker-payload platform that spans key, validated MOAs for ADC product development, including SYNtecan E™ and SYNeamicin G™, among other linker-payloads.

The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a "one stop" and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.

