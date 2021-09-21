Kyowa Hakko Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for its Non-GMO, Allergen-free, Immune Support Paraprobiotic Ingredient, IMMUSE™

The solution offers superior ease of formulation, potential application versatility, and more comprehensive immune support compared to probiotics and other immune health ingredients

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American immune health ingredient market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Kyowa Hakko USA, Inc. (Kyowa Hakko) with the 2021 North American New Product Innovation Award for its clinically backed, patented, non-GMO, allergen-free paraprobiotic, IMMUSE™, Lactococcus lactis strain plasma (LC-Plasma),). The lactic acid bacteria developed by Kirin Holding Company Limited and offered by Kyowa Hakko USA, directly activates immune cells to provide comprehensive innate and adaptive immune support. IMMUSE™ provides ease of formulation and can be used in a number of products including drinks, yogurt, gummies and range of other functional food and beverages.

"IMMUSE™ is backed by twenty-six studies, including 11 human clinical trials that comprise nine efficacy studies and two safety studies, making it one of the most comprehensively studied and clinically validated paraprobiotics ingredients" said Smriti Sharma, Senior Industry Analyst. Also, a series of clinical studies indicates that "IMMUSE™ can improve respiratory health and, in turn, reduces fatigue and enhancessports performance and office productivity"."Besides, IMMUSE™ has self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status in the United States, positioning it ideally to cater to the growing consumer demand for clean-label functional food and beverages."

IMMUSE™ provides broad-range immune support by activating plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs). This rare immune cell subset activates other immune cells such as natural killer (NK), killerT, helperT, and B cells, which are important for innate and adaptive immunity. Other immune support ingredients, including generic probiotics and beta-glucan, activate limited immune cell types, imparting only partial immune support compared to IMMUSE™. Dr. Shintaro Ichikawa, Director of Technical Affairs at Kyowa Hakko USA, led the development and product launch of IMMUSE™ notes, "IMMUSE™ is unlike any other immune support ingredient, by activating pDC's, key leaders of the immune system, IMMUSE™provides more comprehensive immune support."

Being part of Kirin Holdings, Kyowa Hakko has a distinct edge as it can leverage years of expertise and technical know-how of its parent company. In terms of ensuring higher product quality, the company does not use any organic solvents in the upstream and downstream fermentation processes, making the whole process sustainable. The Lactococcus lactis strain used has a long-established use case history in in cheese and yogurt production. Also, safety studies conducted by Kirin Holdings indicate that the strain is well tolerated even at a high dosage (250 mg/day), which makes IMMUSE™ a safe and reliable immune health ingredient.

"IMMUSE™ has been a part of numerous products such as drinks, yogurt, and other functional food and beverage since its launch, supporting both health and business cases for the ingredient," noted Sharma. "The strong research associated with the ingredient, its application versatility, and stringent quality standards followed by Kyowa Hakko and its parent group are vital differentiators, and position IMMUSE™ firmly in the competitive immune health space." We are excited to offer our customers the latest breakthrough approach in immunity as consumers are looking to support their immune systems proactively and consistently with a focus on overall health and wellness year-round. It is an honor to have our innovative Kyowa Hakko clinically-studied ingredient recognized to elevate immune health products." observes Dr. Shintaro Ichikawa.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For more information about IMMUSE™, visit https://immusehealth.com

