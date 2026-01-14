KVP SafePath Announces Strategic Agreement with Bioguard Corporation to Accelerate Veterinary Diagnostics Development

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KVP SafePath, a KVP company, today announced a strategic agreement with Bioguard Corporation, headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, aimed at accelerating the development and regulatory approval of veterinary diagnostic assays for the North American market. Under the agreement, KVP SafePath will leverage Bioguard's extensive library of reagents and intellectual property to support the development and commercialization of both USDA-licensed and USDA-exempt veterinary diagnostic assays. The collaboration is expected to significantly shorten development timelines and expand KVP SafePath's diagnostic portfolio.

As part of the agreement, KVP SafePath intends to pursue USDA licensing for Canine and Feline 4DX and 3DX testing panels, addressing a diagnostic category with an estimated annual market size exceeding $500 million in North America. The partnership builds upon an established working relationship between KVP SafePath and Bioguard and provides Bioguard with direct access to the North American veterinary diagnostics market through KVP SafePath's commercial and distribution capabilities.

"This agreement significantly accelerates our ability to bring high-quality diagnostic assays to market. By combining Bioguard's deep scientific capabilities with KVP SafePath's regulatory, manufacturing, and commercial expertise, we are strengthening our diagnostic platform and advancing our long-term growth strategy."

— Ken Bowman, Chief Executive Officer, KVP International

"We view this agreement as a strong alignment between two organizations with shared ambitions. North America is the largest veterinary diagnostics market globally and continues to expand in both scale and sophistication. Together with KVP SafePath, this agreement represents a deliberate step for Bioguard toward establishing a presence in the world's largest veterinary diagnostics market."

— Edward Lai, President, Bioguard Corporation

This agreement represents a key step in KVP SafePath's long-term strategy to expand its diagnostic offerings and deliver innovative, reliable testing solutions to veterinary professionals.

