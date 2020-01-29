KVD Vegan Beauty launches First-Ever Lip Gloss and Covetable High-Intensity Blush

Serving Up Major Rocker-Chic Vibes with New Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For Spring 2020, KVD Vegan Beauty launches two new beauty staples to love. XO Vinyl Lip Cream – the brand's first gloss in 6 full coverage high pigment shades with a sexy vinyl shine finish and Everlasting Blush – a super pigmented blush in 6 blooms of color that last and last.

The debut campaign for the new XO Vinyl Lip Cream and Everlasting Blush features the brand's latest evolution by showcasing "beauty positive rebels" including new models and for the first time ever –people behind the brand. For this campaign, KVD Vegan Beauty is featuring one of their Education Artistry Trainers, Luis Carrero, as a Global Campaign face. Internally Luis is recognized for his perfect lips and cheek bones and it was time to share him with the world.

VP of Global Marketing and PR for KVD Vegan Beauty, Kelly Coller, states, "We are beyond thrilled with the early response to our first lip gloss and new blush. The net-new campaign showcases an inside peek to the new look and feel of KVD Vegan Beauty; featuring one of our very own! Every aspect to date has been so well received by retailers, fans, makeup artists and consumers around the world. On a global level, in a few days, the products have received organic four- and five-star reviews, catapulting both to be top sellers early in the game. The future is bright and we promise to keep bringing best-in-class vegan beauty and innovation throughout 2020."

KVD Vegan Beauty XO Vinyl Lip Cream delivers super high-pigment and a smooth, sexy shine with full coverage color you won't expect to see in a gloss. This unique formula lays down vinyl-like shine and bold color with a magnetic attraction to lips for the perfect non-shimmery, non-gloss finish. The new vegan XO Vinyl Lip Cream comes in 6 luscious curated shades including Blossom (Nude), Carnation (Mauve Pink), Lolita (Rose), Rosita (Bright Pink), Tulip (Bright Crimson Red) and Dahlia (Deep Burgundy).

KVD Vegan Beauty Everlasting Blush delivers an intense bloom of color with a soft matte finish that won't fade away. The silky, micro-milled powder formula ensures super high-pigment in just one touch that blends effortlessly into the skin. Housed in a unique rose bloom compact to nod to the rose inspired shades. The long-wear vegan blush is available in 6 pigmented, rosy shades including Honeysuckle, Foxglove, Peony, Rosebud, Snapdragon and Poppy.

KVD Vegan Beauty XO Vinyl Lip Cream and KVD Vegan Beauty Everlasting Blush are available now online at KVDVeganBeauty.com and Sephora.com and in-stores at Sephora, Debenhams and Sephora inside JCPenney stores. Please see local retailers for pricing.

KVD Vegan Beauty believes in making the beauty world a better place with vegan and cruelty-free makeup, kindness and cat eyes for all. The brand celebrates fearless self-expression and their beloved community of humans and furry friends alike. #Vegan! KVD Vegan Beauty makeup is made with love not animals – that means we're 100% vegan and cruelty-free forever. Share your looks and find more inspiration at KVDVeganBeauty.com, @KVDVeganBeauty, #KVDVeganBeauty

