Kvarn Capital Advances Digital Asset Brokerage Services with Talos Technology

HELSINKI, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kvarn Capital, a distinguished digital asset firm licensed under the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA), has chosen Talos as its technology provider to empower Kvarn X, its brokerage platform, to provide advanced brokerage services to its individual and institutional clients. This integration includes access to Talos's sell-side dealer technology, allowing Kvarn X to aggregate liquidity and smartly route clients' orders across multiple exchanges and market makers.

"Talos makes it possible for us to provide the institutional-grade and compliant brokerage services that individual and institutional investors have come to expect in traditional finance," said Joonas Järvinen, Chief Investment Officer and Founding Partner. "With Talos's connectivity infrastructure and liquidity aggregation technology, we can offer Nordic and European clients liquidity from multiple sources for the first time via professional infrastructure and trading systems, as well as the reporting to meet the pre and post-trade transparency requirements of the regulators."

The integration of Talos's technology comes at a time when the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation is set to take effect across Europe, and is expected to emphasize the importance of compliance and best execution in digital assets trading. Having seamless access to aggregated liquidity from multiple exchanges and dealers will help all investors from individuals to institutions to achieve best execution, while transparent reporting will help them and their brokers to document it.

"Aligned with their commitment to providing clients with exceptional service, the Kvarn Capital team maintains rigorous standards for their providers, and we are proud to have been chosen as a technology partner," said Frank van Zegveld, Head of EMEA Sales at Talos. "We share with Kvarn Capital a mission of enabling institutions to trade digital assets, so we are excited to help them scale the delivery of sophisticated trading and brokerage services in the Nordic region and beyond."

Since 2019, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has required Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration from all virtual asset service providers. MiCA will provide a framework that unifies the digital asset regulations across the EU and will enable cross-border operations with a single license issued in any member state. Kvarn Capital's adoption of Talos's buy-side and sell-side technology helps ensure not only operational excellence, but also regulatory compliance now and into the future.

About Kvarn Capital

Kvarn is a professional and regulated partner for investments and asset management in the digital assets space. Kvarn X, a trading platform provided by Kvarn Capital, offers the largest selection of cryptocurrencies in the Nordics. Professional liquidity, seamless order execution, and institutional custody setup supported by Fireblocks infrastructure provide professional access to crypto trading for individuals and institutions. Kvarn Capital Oy (Kvarn X) is regulated under the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) as a Virtual Currency Service Provider (VASP) and as a Registered Electronic Money Institution (EMI). In addition to Kvarn X's professional brokerage and trading services, Kvarn Group's product range includes digital asset Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) tailored to the needs of professional investors. The funds are managed by Kvarn Asset Management, a registered alternative investment fund manager (AIFM), under the supervision of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA).

About Talos

Talos provides institutional-grade technology that supports the full digital asset trading lifecycle, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement, lending, borrowing and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects institutions to key participants in today's digital asset ecosystem – exchanges, OTC desks, prime brokers, lenders, custodians and more – through a single point of entry. By streamlining the entire trading process, Talos helps clients mitigate intermediary risk and facilitate best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

Talos Disclaimer: Talos offers software-as-a-service products that provide connectivity tools for institutional clients. Talos does not provide clients with any pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties. Clients are required to independently negotiate arrangements with liquidity providers and other parties bilaterally. Talos is not party to any of these arrangements. Services and venues may not be available in all jurisdictions.

