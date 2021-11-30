Kuwait's OptimizeApp Acquires Panda Media, Bolsters Presence in Gulf's Digital Advertising Landscape

The company's new offering will provide local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs with exclusive educational marketing courses and materials that focus on e-commerce growth and digital advertising. The courses and materials will be available on multiple platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and podcasts, in addition to its native platform, 'OptimizeApp', available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

CEO and Founder of OptimizeApp, Bader Alkazemi, said: "It's challenging for local businesses, especially those in the MENA region, to find locally relevant and accessible expertise to leverage the power of digital and social media marketing. We believe adding Panda Media's unique and locally-relevant content-creation model and capabilities to our existing offering creates a solution that overcomes this challenge and enables businesses to grow faster and retain that knowledge within their markets. We welcome Panda Media to our family and look forward to our people working together as one team to help local entrepreneurs realize their dreams."

As a result of the acquisition, Panda Media will now operate entirely under the OptimizeApp name. OptimizeApp has retained Panda Media's existing team and services, while its founder, Eid Almujaibel, will now serve as OptimizeApp's new Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer.

Newly-appointed CMO and Co-Founder of OptimizeApp, Eid Almujaibel, said: "We're very excited about the potential growth of digital marketing in the region and we found the right partner in OptimizeApp. Making our courses accessible to everyone has been the cornerstone of Panda Media's growth strategy since inception, and our acquisition by OptimizeApp accomplishes just that. With a similar target audience and an overlapping user base, joining forces seemed like a natural fit. We are confident that our move under the OptimizeApp umbrella will add value to our users and strengthen the digital landscape in the Gulf and the wider region."

Optimize Advertising & Marketing Company WLL (OptimizeApp) is a platform that enables brands and entrepreneurs to intuitively launch, manage and track all their social media campaigns in one place without requiring technical know-how. The company is headquartered in Kuwait and currently serves customers across six markets: Kuwait, UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.

OptimizeApp is available to download for free on the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android. For more information please visit www.optimizeapp.com

