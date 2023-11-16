Kusto Home's The Reflection West Lake wins two prizes at Vietnam Property Awards 2023

Kusto Home's The Reflection West Lake project received two honors at the 9th annual PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards, held on November 10 in Ho Chi Minh City.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a rigorous evaluation procedure, The Reflection West Lake project by Kusto Home was named the Best Luxury Condo Development in Hanoi and the Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design.

This accomplishment rewards Kusto Home's meticulous efforts and celebrates the refined standards it delivers to clients in each project.

Kusto Home receives double awards at Vietnam Property Awards 2023 The Reflection West Lake is honored at Vietnam Property Awards 2023

"These awards are motivation for us to continue transforming the cityscape of Vietnamese urban areas, bringing world-class living experiences in harmony with unique cultural values", said Mr. Sergey Nam, CEO of Kusto Home, at the awarding ceremony.

Kusto Home officially returned to the market in 2021, with two consecutive prizes at the prestigious Vietnam Property Awards in 2022 and 2023. Such continued praise reaffirms Kusto's top-class standards and capabilities, while also pushing the company towards becoming one of the leading worldwide real estate developers.

Following the success of Diamond Island and Urban Green, The Reflection West Lake is a luxury residential project in Hanoi's Tay Ho neighborhood aimed at young and successful home buyers. According to a spokesman from Kusto Home, the project will be launched in 2024.

While the Urban Green and Diamond Island projects, located in Thu Duc City with easy access to HCMC's downtown, were created to meet a growing demand for green living, The Reflection West Lake attracts successful professionals with a high-end boutique ambiance that complements Ho Tay's poetic beauty.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278249/Kusto_Group.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278250/Kusto_Group_2.jpg