Kurita Water & Environment Event: Japan's Kurita Group to hold a webinar on water and the environment for an audience in Europe, Middle East and Africa on 25th January 2023

This event is designed for people responsible for developing solutions to problems related to water, energy, and waste and production efficiency on a site.

9:00 Discussion Round : 'Kurita and CSV'

9:30 Conferences (Kurita's Solution) :

Water saving, energy savings, reducing waste, and improvement of production efficiency in boilers, cooling systems, steam heat exchangers, coagulation systems, and membrane systems in water treatment systems.

12:00 Keynote Speech: 'Mission of Industry Leader Towards Sustainable Society'

Future Events

Japan (1 st -3 rd February) ⇒ Details here

(1 -3 February) ⇒ Details here South Korea (22 nd February) ⇒ Details to be announced

(22 February) ⇒ Details to be announced North America (22nd March) ⇒ Details here

Examples of Kurita Group's Solutions

1. Dropwise Condensation Technology

This technology will improve heat transfer of steam heat exchanger by up to 30%.

Dropwise Condensation Technology - KURITA DW - YouTube

Examples are below of benefits from applying this technology in steam piping(line) at the front-end of heat exchangers.

Paper mill, paper-making process, dryer: Steam savings of 5%. (CO 2 emission reduction 800 t/year)

emission reduction 800 t/year) Paper mill, paper-making process, dryer: 3% productivity improvement

Chemical plant, ammonia recovery process, reboiler: Steam savings of 2.5%.

Rubber glove factory, drying process, air heater: Steam savings of 3%. (CO 2 emission reduction 140 t/year)

2. Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Treatment Solutions

Kurita's solutions will determine the right chemistries to maximize performance in new or existing systems and extend membrane life.

Kurita's Water Recovery Solution Helps Reduce Water Use - YouTube

Examples are below of benefits of applying this solution.

Natural gas and oil energy company: Water savings of 1,260 m 3 /year and energy savings of 11.5 t-CO 2 eq..

/year and energy savings of 11.5 t-CO eq.. Printed board for automobile manufacturing: Water savings of 310,000 m 3/year.

Contact details

Name of person in charge: IPPEI TANAKA

Name of organization: Kurita Water Industries Ltd., SectionⅡ Marketing DepartmentⅠ Marketing Group Innovation Division

Address: Nakano Central Park East, 4-10-1 Nakano Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-0001 Japan

Email: kwi_global_inquiry@kurita-water.com

Tel: +81 (0)3-6743-5000

About the Kurita Group

"A creator of unique value to the solution of water and environment"

Kurita at a Glance | The Kurita Group - Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Ever since the founding in 1949, the Kurita Group has engaged in business in water and the environment to realize our corporate philosophy to 'Study the properties of water, master them, and create an environment in which nature and humanity are in harmony.'

The Kurita Group has positioned corporate society responsibility (CSR) at the core of management strategy. We aspire to create unprecedented 'new value' by positioning 'solving water resource issues', 'sustainable use of energy', 'waste reduction', and 'progress in production technologies in industries' as social issues that we should address and by identifying the essence of the value that is required.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1987892/Kurita_Water_Environment_event.mp4

SOURCE Kurita Water Industries LTD